Remember these great moments in history
The month of June holds some momentous events that occurred in the past:
June 2-4, 1942, was the Battle of Midway. It was fought 78 years ago and was the turning point of the Pacific Theater of World War II, pushing the IJN back 3,000 miles across the wide Pacific. It was a carrier battle using planes to bomb other carriers. The IJN lost four of its prime carriers, while the USN only lost two.
June 6, 1944, was “D-Day!” This event 76 years ago was the Allied invasion of Nazi-dominated Europe with 7,000 ships carrying 160,000 troops to the beaches of Normandie, France. It was the largest seaborne invasion of history. The 1950s movie “The Longest Day” and the recent movie “Saving Private Ryan” show the complete horror of this event. We lost many troops that day on beaches, but our guys persevered and, by the day’s end, the Allies controlled the beaches.
Yet with the passage of time, public awareness of World War II and its almost unfathomable consequences has faded, becoming as dim as a sepia tone of an old photograph. This, in my opinion, is really sad because this current generation has not learned from the old adage, “Those who do not learn from History are doomed to repeat it.”
June 14, is Flag Day. I pray all of us, family and friends, will fly our beloved banner, the Stars and Stripes. It is the day our nation sets apart from others to honor our 13 stripes and 50 stars. Lest we forget!
Capt. Kerry B. Magee, U.S. Navy (retired), Clute
No guarantee virus numbers are accurate
Google tells us that in 2018 the average number of deaths per day was 7,708. No breakdown on what causes all of them, but I believe it is probably age-related deaths that make up the largest portion of those deaths.
We have seen all the coronavirus numbers as to how many are dying per day because of that virus. While the numbers given to us that they are coronavirus deaths, I wonder how accurate that is.
Consider, 2,813,420 people per year were dying in 2018. I would be curious to see what the numbers would be if coronavirus was added to our yearly dead. I’m not being morbid, just would like to ensure the numbers we are given are accurate. We hear so many things that make us wonder if it’s all accurate.
I do know one thing about this disease; it has confused our experts on it. Advised that it wasn’t necessary to wear a mask, then we were told we should wear the masks. I doubt that the homemade masks are very efficient at keeping your lungs virus-free. People who wear them every day (doctors and nurses) know how to wear them properly are more likely than not keeping their lungs much cleaner from the effects of the virus. We had safety gear in the plants that was pretty good at keeping your lungs free from pollutants than what we have available to us outside the plants.
Any statisticians out there? Can you enlighten us Facts?
Conrad Moody, Lake Jackson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.