ACCLAIM
All t his week, local law enforcement agencies have been working with families of lesser means to help provide children with a memorable Christmas. It is an annual effort that combines support for law enforcement, volunteers and donors.
Most importantly, it connects the men and women in uniform with the communities they serve by showing the hearts that are behind the badges.
Blue Santa works so well because each department tailors it to the community is serves. In Angleton, it’s done as Shop with a Cop, where and officer pairs up with a child to run the aisles at Walmart, picking out prized toys, clothing and other essentials. Freeport sets up its allocations like a storefront, allowing families to go through and pick out items for free in exchange for volunteering or at a deeply discounted price.
Other departments take the more traditional approach of collecting wish lists from families which they fill and distribute to recipients for placement under the tree Christmas morning.
Without support from community members and businesses, though, none of the tactics would work. Residents turn out to support fundraisers, including golf tournaments and other events, and businesses step forward to provide big-ticket items such as bicycles.
As inspiring as the Blue Santa programs are, the most heartwarming moments take place out of public view — when children bounce into living rooms to see St. Nick didn’t skip their house.
Students in CTE programs make Christmas special
Students in the trade programs at local high schools are learning skills that will deliver well-paying jobs in the future. Before they get to that stage, they are delivering special items for the holidays with those skills.
Angleton ISD construction students this week turned over handcrafted toys they made for distribution as part of the Marine Corps League Toys for Toys program. The included dinosaurs, jets, ducks and other toys that will allow children to put their imaginations to work.
In Brazosport ISD, the district’s craftspeople in training made professional quality items for sale as a fundraiser for the Brazosport and Brazoswood CTE programs. Items in their Christmas Market included door signs, food, wreaths, ornaments and other items suitable for holiday decoration and celebration.
Both efforts instill in young adults the importance of using their skills for a broader purpose than money in their pockets.
“Growing up the way these kids do, it’s hard, and you don’t really understand a lot of their situation but it’s enough to affect you,” Angleton senior Isaac Zavala said of his school’s charitable effort. “You want to feel loved; you want to feel happy, so when you give back, it makes you feel good.”
A SHAME
Mural complaint silly
An adult relative of a student who saw a mural depicting the assassination of Abraham Lincoln on the wall of a Galveston ISD middle school said he couldn’t believe such a graphic image would be prominently displayed for children to see.
We can’t believe someone would complain about it or that the district’s reaction would be to paint over it.
The mural portrays a rather iconic image of the shot being fired by John Wilkes Booth at the back of Lincoln’s head as the president sits in a box at Ford’s Theater. It shows a gun flash from the shot, but none of the resulting bodily carnage a person would experience from the bullet.
Still, the complainant calls the mural “pretty graphic.”
Even if that were true — it’s not; there’s probably a similar image in the student’s history textbook — Central Middle School houses students in seventh and eighth grade. They are not of an age where their young minds will be forever scarred by a painting of a violent piece of history. Most likely have seen more startling imagery on television and in the video games they play.
The outrage here should be that an overly sensitive parent had no problem getting the school district to spastically respond and cover up a historically accurate, age appropriate representation of history.
