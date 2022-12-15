There is nothing wrong with Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck seeking clarification from the Texas Attorney General’s Office on state law about whether a common policy to control cats runs afoul of the law. It’s what lawyers should do when legislators wrote a statute that isn’t as clear as it should be.
Critics of the action should remember, as Selleck told us, he is asking a question, not making a judgment.
That question is whether the practice of Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return employed by animal welfare organizations violates a state prohibition on animal abandonment. The possible violation would occur when, after trapping and treating a cat, it is released near its capture site to roam freely in the community.
That statute says it’s a crime for non-livestock animals to intentionally, knowingly or recklessly be abandoned unreasonably. There is a need for clarification on what that means, Selleck said, and he is seeking it after several communities asked him for guidance.
“We absolutely make no comment on the practice, one way or the other,” he said. “I just wanted to be able to advise them, this is what the attorney general says is reasonable and this is what is unreasonable.”
If that guidance comes back that returning cats to the wild is against the law, legislators should act to clarify the law. The consequences of the Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return policy being disallowed because of unclear language would exacerbate a problem too many neighborhoods already experience.
SPCA of Brazoria County Director Nicole Hardesty pointed out not being able to bring in strays and prevent them from reproducing would lead to an explosion of feral cats.
Cats can begin reproducing at 4 months of age and have gestational periods of only 63 to 65 days, she said. A cat on average produces three to five cats per litter, meaning a single cat could be responsible for as many as 30 kittens emerging in the wild every year.
Multiply that and hundreds more cats a week could be left to roam free if the cycle isn’t stopped through programs such as neuter and release. That increase in the population would further imperil birds and other wildlife on which cats prey already threatened by the feral animals.
With shelters already overrun, filling them further with strays that cannot be fixed and released will increase the expense to cities to try to control them — a cost that will have to be passed on to taxpayers.
That society has allowed the situation with stray animals — dogs, cats and other creatures — to reach the level it has is an embarrassment. Ideally, those with animals would be responsible and do their part to control the population without the need for intervention by groups such as the SPCA.
Given the small likelihood of that happening, policies such as Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return are necessary to offset the callousness of the people who allow animals to breed or kick them out of their car on a rural road. State law should be clarified to differentiate between those heartless people who abandon animals and those who are trying to control the number of feral creatures roaming the streets.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.