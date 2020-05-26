Today is Tuesday, May 26, the 147th day of 2020. There are 219 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On May 26, 1981, 14 people were killed when a Marine jet crashed onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off Florida.
On this date:
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the Montana Territory.
In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson ended with his acquittal on the remaining charges.
In 1938, the House Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress.
In 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of som e 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow.
In 1978, Resorts Casino Hotel, the first legal U.S. casino outside Nevada, opened in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic.
In 1998, the U.S. Supreme Court made it far more difficult for police to be sued by people hurt during high-speed chases. The Supreme Court also ruled that Ellis Island, historic gateway for millions of immigrants, was mainly in New Jersey, not New York.
In 2004, nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack.
