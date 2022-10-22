When the city of Freeport objected to having to disclose the findings of investigations into the conduct of its elected officials, we called them out on it. It was no surprise they opted to continue hiding behind legal maneuvers instead of being transparent with the people they represent, and it likewise should not shock anyone the Texas Attorney General’s Office is OK with them doing so.
What officially is called the Texas Freedom of Information Act in recent years has weaponized with clever lawyering and a state administration comfortable with eroding the public’s right to know.
In the Freeport case, the city and its attorneys-for-hire — remember, the city fired the attorney who cleared the officials and hired one whose findings are being used for gamesmanship — successfully argued the findings of the investigation constitute attorney-client privilege. As such, they fall under an exception to making the documents public.
It would seem the actual client here are the residents of Freeport, who are footing the bill and to whom the elected officials ostensibly answer, but that apparently isn’t the case.
The arguments laid out by acting city attorneys Olsen and Olsen revolve around whether the third-party investigator — Charles E. Zech of the law firm Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal and Zech — functioned as an attorney in his hired capacity. Zech and the city also believed the reports could lead to litigation, according to the documents sent to The Facts, citing that as additional grounds for withholding it.
What makes the withholding of the documents — in essence, evidence of malfeasance by two city officials, including one while in an official capacity — is that the public is unable to determine whether their leaders can be trusted. All grounds to exonerate or support the claims being made in cloaked terms remain hidden by choice.
Meanwhile, one of the officials, Councilman Troy Brimage, now faces multiple orders to repay money he says he does not owe under agreements he and his businesses entered into the city before he took office. Does he actually owe the money? Did he and his company dodge the obligations spelled out under agreements?
Without the findings of the investigation, the public has only the word of the contingent led by the other person under investigation, who also refuses to disclose the findings of the report about his questioned dealings.
We do note that the lone council member refusing to go along with the demands being made on Brimage is the sole member of the city’s elected leadership who holds a law degree — Mayor Brooks Bass.
As we state back in August when the city lawyered up in the face of our public information request, if the grounds for refusing to release the reports is attorney-client privilege, a vote by council to waive that privilege is all it would take for the public to see what it has a right to know.
Freeport’s leaders need to live up to their vows of transparency and come clean about what the investigations unearthed. At long last, after a year of political games and personal vendettas, let the truth out so residents know who they can trust.
