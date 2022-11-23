When is “Black Friday?” Modern tradition places it on the day after Thanksgiving Day, but lately it seems to show up on a Monday or a Wednesday or a Saturday in February or May or August. Still, shoppers will get up early after feasting in thanks and camp out to see how much they can save before the deals evaporate.
Through the “Shop Local, Shop Strong” campaign, shoppers contribute to the economic health and well-being of our community. Spending our dollars right here where we live benefits all our neighbors, people with whom we work and play and worship.
Hidden in the shadow of this shopping frenzy, five days after our day of thanks comes “Giving Tuesday.” Recent practice sets this day aside as a global day of generosity to support nonprofit service groups through financial contributions or volunteer time.
This span from Thursday to Tuesday provides a bridge across the days of bargain-seeking and errand-running. We have an opportunity to turn those thoughts of gratitude shared around the feasting table into real-world action and compassion in service to others.
As we “Shop Local Shop Strong,” let us also “Give Local Give Strong.” As we benefit local merchants, we can also reach out and care for the folks who live all around us. We can save as we spend, but we can also care as we give.
For example, the Society of St. Stephen provides basic rent and utility assistance to needy residents in the territory covered by Brazosport ISD. Folks call on one of the three participating churches — Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church or First United Methodist Church. The society limits the number of calls it can take to 60 per month. They keep a database and help clients only once a year.
Society clients may receive up to $400 assistance for rent and up to $200 on utilities. Funds from the society do not provide continuous support but simply “fills in the hiccups of life,” explains Co-Chairwoman Janell McGuire. “Most of our clients work in low-paying jobs, making just enough to meet monthly bills,” she said.
McGuire provided a summary of its expenditures, which reflects the depth of need in our area. Over the three-month span from last August through October, they received 177 calls and were able to serve, after filtering, 111, with an average award of roughly $270 per client, for a total of over $30,000. The society receives support mainly from the three churches, some regular donors and the sale of Christmas wreaths.
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Gulf Coast offers free resources on mental health across southern Brazoria County.
“Talk of mental health often carries an unnecessary stigma that can block the ability to deal with important concerns,” board member Andrea Hazlitt said.
NAMI helps people find appropriate support for managing mental health issues, and recognize changes in themselves or others that may signal cries for help. “And it’s all free,” adds Hazlitt, “through the community’s generous donations.”
Khristin New, chief deputy in the Jones Creek Marshal’s Office and also a NAMI board member, says “NAMI helps improve the quality of life for all the community, through understanding of mental health issues.” She highlights the local suicide rate and stresses the need for funding for mental health resources, including among law enforcement groups.
David Huang, an ER doctor at the VA Hospital in Houston, carries the vision of offering healthy food “farm-to-table” through Harvest for the Hungry, his 60-acre farm on FM 523 near Oyster Creek.
“We help hungry people learn how to grow healthy food as well as prepare it for their families,” Huang says. “As the old cliché goes, I not only give people food, I show them how to grow it for a lifetime.”
If you would like to join in support, you may donate to Society of St. Stephen through any of the three churches, designating your contribution for the “Society of St. Stephen.” through the NAMI website: namigulfcoast.org, and at harvestforthehungrytexas.org.
Seek out other local opportunities for giving. They literally surround us. Also, local faith-groups all offer avenues for expanding your circle of giving and compassion.
“Shop Local, Shop Strong” makes a great mantra for Black Friday, but it also applies all year long. If “Black Friday” savings can happen throughout the year, so can “Shop Local, Shop Strong!”
The same goes for “Give Locally, Give Strong.” Why can’t “Giving Tuesday” fall on any day of any month, throughout the year?
