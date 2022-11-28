The day after Thanksgiving starts off a slew of monikered days that, much like so-called Hallmark holidays, were created for commerce. They give way, though, to today — Giving Tuesday — a chance for every person to do their part to help their fellow man through gifts of time or treasure.
We are still snacking on turkey leftovers when Black Friday turns to Small Business Saturday, followed by Cyber Monday. All of those serve to commercialize the season and annoy purists who resent the buildup to the celebration of Christ’s birth being used as a marketing tool. The barrage of sales messaging and urgency are valuable for businesses, though, at what is their biggest opportunity of the year to reach target audiences.
As supporters of small business and lovers of fun traditions (and good deals), we celebrate those days as give backs to the local shops that add character to our communities. We recognize Black Friday and Small Business Saturday for what they are recognizing them for what they are — a part of the holiday season, not the reason for it.
Giving Tuesday, though, is different. It is not about commerce. It’s a chance to highlight altruism.
“Giving Tuesday reimagines a world built upon shared humanity and generosity,” the nonprofit organization by that name states. “Our global network collaborates year-round to inspire generosity around the world, with a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life.
“Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give.”
Giving Tuesday started at the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City in 2012, which makes this the 10th anniversary of a concept so simple yet so profound.
Its largest donors are the biggest philanthropists around — the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mackenzie Scott, Google and the Ford Foundation among them.
The beauty of Giving Tuesday, though, is that every single person can do something. Whether you have funds to give, time to share or just a positive word at a difficult time, every one of us can be generous in some way.
Opportunities for service and generosity abound, at local food pantries, with charities that support children and families in need, fund cancer research, promote open government, advocate for the arts, even something so simple as helping a neighbor or sending a card to someone in need of a pick me up. Whatever touches your heart is an opportunity for good.
Through acts large and small, monetary and thoughtful, join us in starting a boulder of goodness and light that represents the true reason for the season.
