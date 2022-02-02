Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

Cloudy with light rain and freezing rain this evening. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain and freezing rain this evening. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.