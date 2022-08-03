Those of us who routinely work with government officials in an effort to obtain information they don’t want to release understand how common it is to use the Freedom of Information Act as a shield. That’s why it is no surprise that a group of media outlets is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety, accusing it of misapplying the law to prevent making public details of the Uvalde school shooting.
We have encountered it from local governments that want to downplay why an employee has been let go or suddenly resigned without explanation. Given the option of asking for an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s Office — led by a man who has fought to keep his own embarrassing actions from being subject to FOIA — officials send off information requests asking whether they have to comply, knowing full well they do.
One of the popular barriers law enforcement uses to hold back information is that the DPS is claiming as justification to keep things hidden — there is an ongoing investigation.
In their lawsuit filed in Travis County, the news organizations argue there is no active investigation, given the guilt of the gunman is not in dispute and authorities say the 18-year-old acted alone. The local prosecutor, Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee, has acknowledged that she is not conducting a criminal investigation.
Multiple news organizations in Texas and at the national level have filed records requests, seeking emails; body camera and other video footage; call logs, 911 and other emergency communications; interview notes; forensic and ballistic records; and lists of DPS personnel who responded to the tragedy, among other information, the Texas Tribune reported. Thus far, only snippets have been released, mostly part of the legislative investigation.
The law makes clear, however, that officials are not the ones who should be deciding what they release to the public — everything is assumed to be public unless it falls under specific exemptions. Such as that it could impede a criminal investigation or reveal personal data, in which case it should be released with redactions.
Courts have consistently ruled withholding information to prevent an agency or officials from looking bad isn’t sufficient reason — in fact, courts have said, it makes it even more important the truth come out.
“The Texas Department of Public Safety has offered inconsistent accounts of how law enforcement responded to the Uvalde tragedy, and its lack of transparency has stirred suspicion and frustration in a community that is still struggling with grief and shock,” Laura Lee Prather, a First Amendment lawyer at Haynes Boone who represents the plaintiffs, told the Tribune. “DPS has refused numerous requests by these news organizations even though it’s clear under Texas law that the public is entitled to have access to these important public records. We ask that the court grant our petition so that the people of Texas can understand the truth about what happened.”
No one wants to see the videos and hear the chaos that happened as young lives were ended in senseless slaughter May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Without those records being released, however, those who failed their children will be allowed to hide behind a law intended to guarantee the public’s right to know, and that’s something Texans and the courts cannot allow to happen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.