Recently the Texas Republican Party had its convention in Houston, proving again that the Grand Old Party has been hijacked by the loonies. Gov. Greg Abbott safely held a rally at a bar across the street. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was cheered. Sen. John Cornyn was booed, being the screaming liberal that he is. “Dan Crenshaw is a traitor! He needs to be hung for treason!” one delegate yelled during an altercation.
Their platform called for the repeal of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Homosexuality is an “abnormal lifestyle choice.” The GOPers want to prohibit sex education in public schools. The Department of Education should be abolished. Only biological males and biological females are legitimate. College tenure should be replaced with a merit-based system. Hate-crime laws should be repealed because they’re unnecessary. The U.S. should withdraw from the United Nations. They demanded an end to all abortions. Strengthen the electric grid by defending against “electromagnetic pulse weapons.” Huh? Joe Biden was “not legitimately elected.” And they demanded again the Legislature put a referendum before the people of Texas “to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.”
These patriotic Texans don’t know our history. Can they spell Appomattox? The idea of a return to the Republic of Texas has been trotted out ever since there was one.
First, the Texas Annexation Joint Resolution — it was not a treaty and there’s a big difference — does not allow Texas to secede from the Union. In the 1869 case Texas v. White, the U.S. Supreme Court held individual states could not unilaterally secede from the Union. Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase wrote for the court: “The union between Texas and the other States was as complete, as perpetual, and as indissoluble as the union between the original States.”
The Annexation document does allow us to split into four more states. That would give us five Ted Cruzes in the U.S. Senate, but this differs from what our schoolchildren vow each day: “I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one and indivisible.” The annexation agreement also allows us to retain our public lands including six leagues into the Gulf, with all that oil and gas underneath, and beneath those public lands in West Texas that bankroll UT and A&M.
Nevertheless, the myth persists. In 2008, Gov. Rick Perry said, “When we came into the nation in 1845, we were a republic, we were a stand-alone nation. And one of the deals was, we can leave anytime we want.” John Steinbeck in “Travels With Charley,” wrote, “Texas is the only state that came into the Union by treaty. It retains the right to secede at will.” A 2009 Rasmussen Reports survey determined 31 percent of Texans thought the state had a right to secede.
Even the Russians have been quietly supporting the secession movement. Russian trolls created a secessionist Facebook page during the 2016 election that gained hundreds of thousands of Texas followers. In 2018, Kremlin spies came here to help the Trump presidential campaign. They also supported Texas secession groups.
There are disadvantages if Texas again became an independent republic. The Dallas Cowboys could no longer call themselves America’s Team. (The Texans can hardly be called Houston’s Team.) The U.S. flag would have to remove one star, but could easily add Puerto Rico.
According to Texas Memes, an independent Texas by area would be the world’s 39th largest country. With almost 30 million people, the country of Texas would be the 47th most populated nation with more citizens than Australia, Belgium, Cuba or Sweden.
When it comes to business, we would have the 10th largest economy in the world. Without Texas, the United States would lose out on 40 percent of America’s total oil and $1.7 trillion of economic output. 10 percent of all manufacturing in the United States comes from Texas.
On the other hand, if we had to create our own currency, the Republic of Texas dollar was worth about 37 cents to a U.S. dollar. According to YouGov, when it comes to best states to live in, Texas ranks 10th. Hawaii is first. WalletHub says McAllen ranks as the fattest city in the nation and last in healthy food and fitness options.
Maybe we should be benevolent and just stay put, because as Sam Houston said: “Texas can make it without the United States, but the United States cannot make it without Texas.”
