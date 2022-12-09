The casino — I suppose they are all there. Lucky Lady, the Port Arthur Kid with his reversed baseball cap; Duc Phat, the inscrutable Asian hiding behind his dark glasses and smoke from his cigarette in a long holder and Cowboy, no need to explain his outfit.
What do they all have in common? They are all from Texas, gambling in Louisiana. I am not there, but someday maybe I won’t have to travel to lose my children’s inheritance because our newly elected governor, Greg Abbott, has finally indicated he will “consider” allowing casinos in Texas. (In 2015, Abbott said he “wholeheartedly” supported the state’s laws against expanding gaming.) This change of heart could be due to — one guess — money.
Actually, Texas already has lots of gambling: the state-run Lotto and scratch-offs, pari-mutuel wagers on greyhound and horse racing. Raffles and charitable bingo are also legal in Texas.
We have three Indian casinos. And, of course, the biggest gamble of all, driving on the West Loop during a rain storm. Time after the legislative session, bills have been introduced to allow casinos in Texas, to no avail. Now our Guv is hinting he might “consider” it. As the Houston Chronicle recently reported, lobbyists are already investing heavily in influencing our gambling laws. More than 300 lobbyists are registered to push for casino gambling, led by Las Vegas Sands, which added another and now has 72 — the most lobbyists in Texas for any single group or business.
According to the Chron, the pro-casino group, the Texas Sands Political Action Committee, has donated $200,000 to Abbott. The late Las Vegas gambling tycoon Sheldon Adelson and his wife combined to give Abbott an additional $1.5 million since 2020 for his re-election victory over Beto O’Rourke.
Another staunch opponent of casino gambling has been our also-newly elected Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Yet he has Texans for Dan Patrick, which has received $225,000 from the pro-casino group. You can’t buy a Texas lawmaker, but you can rent one for the session.
As with many of our concerns, what Texans want and what we get from our state leaders are often far apart. A new poll by the Dallas Morning News and The University of Texas at Tyler reveals that 57 percent of Texans support allowing casino gambling in the Lone Star State. Only 29 percent of respondents are opposed, with 13 percent saying it doesn’t matter. This survey is in line with another.
As of January 2021, a University of Houston Hobby School poll found that 58 percent of Texans favor allowing full casino gambling in Texas. Another 18 percent support a limited gambling expansion on the state’s three Indian reservations and at existing horse and dog tracks.
Back at the casino table, the Texans are losing, and the Cajuns are winning. There are 14,061 Louisiana residents employed in the gaming industry. A report shows that annually Louisiana’s 25 commercial and tribal casinos have a $6.1 billion annual economic impact on the state, generating $1.5 billion in state and local taxes.
They also support $1.7 billion in wages and nearly 41,000 other jobs. This report comes to us from the American Gaming Association, which somehow omits other stats. Data compiled by the Office of Behavioral Health shows an estimated 5.4 percent of Louisiana’s adult population is at risk for addiction. About 2.9 percent of Louisiana adults are pathological gamblers.
If Gov. Abbott can “consider” gambling in casinos, can former Gov. Rick (Oops) Perry be left out of the fun? You bet your chips. Perry says that he will be the spokesperson for the Texas Sports Betting Alliance. Supporters say illegal bets and illegal sites in Texas generate revenue of $8.7 billion. If this business was legalized, it could generate $556 million in taxes per biennium.
Be careful of these predictions. Online sports betting started in Michigan in January 2021, and the American Gaming Association predicted that Michigan could expect to see more than $40 million a year in tax revenues. It collected $21 million.
Sports betting began booming legally in the U.S. in 2018 when the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize wagers on live games. Today, 31 states and Washington, D.C., permit sports gambling either online or in person, and five more states have passed laws allowing such betting in the future.
How do you feel about gambling casinos in Texas? As we can see, it really doesn’t matter.
