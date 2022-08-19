ACCLAIM
Just as exciting as the high districtwide grades and a slew of distinctions Southern Brazoria County school districts collected when state ratings were announced was something not a single one received — a failing grade.
Three years after last receiving official marks from the Texas Education Agency, marked improvement could be seen across the board at both the campus and district levels. Even campuses that received a C rating from the state — the lowest given out this year as part of easing back into post-COVID standards — missed the next higher level by only a point or two.
Angleton ISD earning a districtwide A and Brazosport ISD receiving what most parents and educations would consider a B++ with a score of 89 were the top performers. But two districts that received an F in the last official marks — Damon and Danbury ISD — both had solid B ratings this go-round.
Just as importantly, measures such as learning gaps based on socioeconomic factors and other specific demographics were significantly better. Top to bottom, every district in our area had reason to celebrate.
It is worth throwing an aside in here — there might not be any scientific way to prove it, but our gut tells us a contributing factor to the improvements seen here and across Texas is the pandemic. For all the obstacles dealing with COVID-19 presented, it also forced the state to suspend the high-stakes testing programs. In doing so, teachers could actually teach the curriculum and kids didn’t have to worry about how that test would affect their academic careers.
We doubt that is a coincidence, and something state leaders might want to think about as the return to the normal state assessment formulas is foisted back onto districts, staff and students.
A SHAME
Leave judges alone at home
It has been a common story throughout the year that unhappy fans of the local high school football team would take a real estate “for sale” sign and plant it in front of the coach’s house as a hint that they should consider seeking employment in another community or perhaps even another career choice.
Those are halcyon days compared to those we now live in.
Outside the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices and other federal judges, people who disagree with their decisions have turned the streets into makeshift campgrounds. Those sitting on the bench feel threatened — understandably — and their families are harassed for ruling in ways they believe upholds the rule of law.
Some judges, such as the one overseeing the investigation into the possible mishandling of sensitive federal documents by former president Donald Trump, have gone into hiding amid death threats. Federal lawmakers — Gabby Giffords and Steve Scalice — have been shot by people agitated with the government.
New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas lost her husband and only son to a gunman unhappy with her decision in a case, and has been pushing for Congress to pass a law protecting members of the federal judiciary. The bipartisan bill has been stuck in a Senate committee since Dec. 2 while senators of both parties decry that hostile people are standing outside the homes of judges.
Members of the judiciary have every right to take off their robes and go home with the expectation they will be safe. Home of judges and other elected officials should be off limits to protesters.
Regardless how a judge decides a case, there will be a group of potentially dangerous people who disagree and will seek retribution. Congress can make it harder by passing the bill to protect the judiciary by keeping their personal information private. This is something Texas already allows under its freedom of information laws.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.