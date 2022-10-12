The collapse of a second major Florida-based windstorm insurer carried less consequence for Texans than the first that happened over the summer, but it provides an ominous sign for all of us who live on the coast and are required to have the coverage.
It also leads to questions about whether the state-run Texas Windstorm Insurance Agency is making political decisions instead of financial ones in declining recommended premium increases.
Mere weeks after Weston Insurance customers felt the sting of that company’s bankruptcy, FedNat, another Florida-based company licensed to do business in Texas, was ordered by a court to cease its operations. All FedNat policies not already canceled by 12:01 a.m. Oct. 27 will have it done automatically.
Like the West case, the Texas Department of Insurance is making special accommodations available to FedNat customers to obtain TWIA policies, so they don’t find themselves without coverage. Only about 133 Brazoria County residents had FedNat policies, insurance department spokesman Ben Gonzalez said.
No one would confirm the premise officially, but it would be little surprise if more Florida-based windstorm insurers either fell into insolvency or simply pulled out of the market after having to pay off claims from Hurricane Ian, which hit Central Florida late last month. Damage estimates from that storm are in the $47 billion range.
Payouts from Ian will come on top of last year’s devastating hurricanes in Louisiana that left many windstorm providers more vulnerable.
“It’s not looking good, but who knows? I guess it’s going to depend on the next natural disaster,” said Michele Kuchar-Mejia, Lake Jackson Best Insurance Services Inc. accounting manager. “It wasn’t so much Ian, but all the hurricanes that hit Louisiana last year. I mean, they got slammed last year, and the market started backing out, and that caused a ripple effect and then they started canceling in Texas.”
The state considers TWIA to be the insurer of last resort, but with insurer failures, it is becoming the lone resort for coastal Texans. Those forced to move to state policies are facing significantly higher premiums than they were paying under FedNat and Weston.
Even so, the association’s actuarial staff deemed the premiums paid to TWIA were deemed insufficient. The
TWIA’s 2022 Rate Adequacy Analysis indicates that TWIA’s current rates are inadequate by 15 percent for residential coverage and 11 percent for commercial coverage, but the board adopted a 0 percent rate increase for the coming year.
There is no threat that TWIA would follow the private companies and become insolvent. As a government agency, it has the ability to issue bonds to cover losses and also can ask the Texas Legislature to tap into the state’s reserves to meet claims should a major storm hit us.
But the failures of the private companies licensed to do business in Texas should concern coastal residents who are getting what they pay for when signing up for bottom-dollar policies. State regulators should be taking a harder look at the bottom lines of private insurers licensed in Texas and consider their own when deciding whether even a modest increase in premiums makes fiscal sense.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.