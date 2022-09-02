THE GAS PUMP
The price of a gallon of gas has gone down from greedy to ridiculous, which gives me mixed emotions, and you may feel the same way. On one hand, the oil barons are fleecing us and posting record profits. Yet my alma mater, The University of Texas at Austin (a.k.a. The University, UT or the Forty Acres), is also pocketing fortunes and — get this — might soon be richer than Harvard. Take THAT, Ivy Leaguers!
I now plagiarize from Bloomberg laced with my own extensive research (plagiarizing other sources). As of June 2021, Harvard’s endowment was $53.2 billion. UT System’s was $42.9 billion, but every day UT makes about $6 million just off its oil and gas revenues.
Why is UT so rich? In the 1800s, the state of Texas set aside land in West Texas to help fund public higher education. At that time it was not much of a deal. The area was dry, rugged and practically worthless. At one point the land was leased to ranchers for grazing rights at 50 cents an acre a year. (Today we call it the Permian Basin.) Then in May 1923, wildcatters struck oil there with Santa Rita #1. It, or a replica, stands on the campus in revered glory.
The first royalty payment was made Aug. 24, 1923 — for $516.53. The money went into the Permanent University Fund or PUF. Two-thirds of the PUF goes to the UT System and one-third goes to the Texas A&M University System. UT-Austin has about 52,000 students. Texas A&M, with 73,000 Aggies, makes it the largest university in the nation. The two schools have combined 27 institutions and almost 350,000 students. Harvard has around 22,000 students including graduate and professional schools. This may make comparing the two endowments apples to oranges. Maybe endowment dollars per student.
According to Bloomberg, the Forty Acres oversees 2.1 million acres. The oil patch measures 375 miles east to west and 185 miles north to south, almost the size of Delaware and Rhode Island combined. The lands produce roughly 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day. That’s roughly a fifth of what Exxon Mobil Corp. pumps throughout the entire world. The lands are on track to have the highest oil production in their history.
Then there is the matter of clean energy, and with all its windy West Texas land, UT has a longhorn in that herd. (The State of Texas ranks No. 1 for wind power and No. 2 for solar.) UT has eight solar leases and pre-leases covering about 24,000 acres. Almost 170,000 more acres are for seven wind leases and pre-leases.
Anyway, the Longhorns’ endowment just keeps growing. (The UT System overtook second-place Yale’s endowment in 2018). Harvard’s endowment will post losses. That school’s annualized 10-year returns as of June 2021 are among the lowest in the eight-school Ivy League.
Let’s touch on something closer to home: student tuitions. The average cost of undergraduate tuition for 2021-22 at UT-Austin for in-state residents was $10,858. Tuition for Harvard University was $49,653. Over the years, the Texas Legislature has been cutting down on the state’s allotment to UT. In 1956, tuition for a semester doubled from $25 to $50 leading to student demonstrations on campus declaring the lawmakers were turning UT into “A rich man’s university.”
When it comes to top priorities, like football, we win. UT’s athletic budget is $187 million this year, second behind A&M which lead the nation with a $192.6 million athletic budget. The Longhorns’ head football coach, Steve Sarkisian, is guaranteed to make at least $34.2 million throughout his six-year contract. Over at College Station, Jimbo Fisher has a nine-year contract that will pay him more than $9 million annually through 2031.
In other areas of comparison, Harvard is the nation’s oldest university (1636). They were celebrating their 200th anniversary when Texans were bottled up in the Alamo. How many U.S. Presidents received a degree from Harvard? Eight. How many from UT? Zero, although LBJ got a degree from what was then Southwest Texas State Teachers College. The number of Harvard Nobel winners: 151. UT: eight. There are over 17 million volumes in the combined collections of the Harvard libraries. UT’s libraries have more than 10 million. UT has a Gutenberg Bible. So does Harvard. UT-Austin’s annual budget: $3.6 billion. Harvard’s annual budget: $4.5 billion. But it’s just a matter of time when the Longhorns pass the Crimson.
Fill ’er up.
