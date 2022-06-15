The decision of a law enforcement officer to use deadly force often must be made in a split second. That applies both to a person or a dog.
When a Richwood police officer last week discharged his weapon, killing a pit bull he sought to put into his patrol vehicle, he did so for his own protection and others in the community to whom the animal posed a threat. That it was a dog does not lessen the impact or make the officer any more culpable for the animal’s death — the actions of the dog and the negligence of its owners are responsible for the necessity of deadly force being used.
The incident happened last Thursday when police received a call about 9:35 a.m. that a one of a pair of dogs running loose in the 400 block of Oyster Creek Drive had attacked a woman while she walked in the area, Richwood Police Chief Stephen “Scot” Mayer said. The woman received a bite that required a trip to the hospital for treatment.
When the responding officer found the two dogs, they were in a driveway and appeared friendly. He attempted to put the brown-and-white pit bull into his patrol vehicle, but the animal’s demeanor suddenly changed. It charged aggressively at the officer, biting him on the calf, Mayer said.
Fearing the dog would continue to attack, the officer drew his firearm and shot it between the shoulder blades, killing it.
The officer also required a trip to the hospital for treatment of the bite. The department sent the dog for testing to ensure it didn’t have rabies, the police chief said.
It’s easy to second-guess the officer’s actions after the fact. Perhaps there were things the officer could have done instead to secure the animal or deal with it in a manner that didn’t create a situation where it attacked. Considering the large picture, however, where the dog attacked two people in a very short period of time, the officer believed in that split second that the threat the animal posed to himself and innocent residents needed to be neutralized.
If the officer had stood by without taking action and the dog had run off and bitten others, the same people decrying his shooting the pit bull would have criticized him for not preventing another attack.
If the animal’s owners had properly restrained the dogs, the animals would not have been in a position to threaten other people and the officer’s intervention would have been unnecessary. The officer acted to protect himself and the residents he is sworn to serve, and to criticize him for doing so is unfair.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
