A few years back when Sears announced it would be closing its doors at Brazos Mall, many residents lamented its departure as a lost piece of the community’s retail history. It had been one of the mall’s original tenants, but its failure to keep up with the hanging tastes and shopping habits of consumers led to its slow march into the grave.
Stage Stores, which includes the Palais Royal and Gordman’s brands, was born of a marriage between failed retailers. It announced last month it would abandon its revitalization plans and liquidate to pay off its mountain of debt. That decision means Gordman’s isn’t coming to the mall or Angleton.
The most recent major retailer to announce it would try to restructure, a plan that would include hundreds of stores, is Texas-based JCPenney. When it announced the first 154 outlets it would abandon last week, the Lake Jackson and Pearland stores thankfully weren’t on the list.
Like Stage Stores, Penney’s believed it was on the road to a renaissance before the lockdowns across the country prompted by the coronavirus pandemic kept their doors closed for weeks.
It is a convenient scapegoat, especially those who consider the stay-at-home orders a poison pill for businesses large and small. But the reality is those stores were in trouble — some multiple times — long before the novel coronavirus hit American shores.
Penney’s is a victim of competition, a massive debt load and constant switching of strategies for almost two decades. Stage Stores has struggles to remain competitive across its multiple brands and couldn’t mount a turnaround strategy because of the amount of debt it carried.
Their fates are not any different than stores such as Circuit City, which went away when the housing crash in the almost 15 years ago left it unable to get any credit to keep it afloat. Retailers on shaky ground are not prepared for any hiccups in the economy, and the lockdown provided far more than a passing bubble.
The same can be said of the casual dining industry, with chains such as Carino’s, Applebee’s and Luby’s heaving for fresh air for years.
Brazoria County is fortunate that the traditional model of in-person shopping remains viable. While other parts of Texas and the country will be hit hard as retail and restaurant chains attempt to resurrect themselves, the big names we are accustomed to having at our footsteps should still be here.
In fact, Brazosport’s ability to attract those businesses while they struggle elsewhere demonstrates our willingness to support local shops, be they boutiques, pubs, big box stores and chain eateries. Demand drives where stores succeed, and our neighbors provide it.
That is a positive for Brazoria County and its residents as we will continue to have options for our dollars. As long as we continue to step inside local stores, their chances of being part of our economic future remains strong.
