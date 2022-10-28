Most of my friends know I prayed for a little boy who loved baseball. I would have, of course, lovingly accepted a boy obsessed with ballet or transfixed by the trombone, but you don’t get what you don’t ask for, right? So when my husband and I endeavored to have a second child, I made my preference known.
I have always loved the sport and have been an Astros fan since practically birth. My dad was an attorney who worked with some of the now old-school Astros, and some of them became like family to us. I remember as a child playing with Cesar Cedeno’s kids and laughing when we got to a party and outfielder Terry Puhl was in the pool. Kid humor, am I right?
Cedeno actually gave us his dog, who we named Super Cedeno. He had two dogs and only wanted one, he said, so he gave us the good one — the one that didn’t dig. Turns out Super should have been named Digger. My parents never quite figured out if Cedeno’s wife gave us the wrong dog on purpose or not. As a mom now, I’m thinking there is no doubt Mrs. Cedeno knew what she was doing.
My dad enjoyed sports and loved Houston, so he took me to all the things — Houston Cougars basketball games during the Phi Slama Jama era, Houston Oilers games with my Luv ya Blue cowgirl hat, and of course, Astros games. We had the miniature wood bats, the mustard, yellow and blue rainbow backpacks and coin banks — all the gate giveaways. I found some of them when I cleaned out my parents’ home after they passed, and now they sit proudly in their grandson’s room.
I appreciate all the sports, but baseball is my enduring favorite. In high school the draw was partly the cute boys in uniform, in college it was the love of the game — and the cute men in uniform, and now it’s watching my own son and his friends struggle, succeed, work and improve for a game they are passionate about.
When our Astros won the World Series in 2017, it was the first time in franchise history, and our family, like so many others, was elated that a lifetime of “almost” turned into a glorious celebration of “finally.” The cheating scandal soured some of that, and Houston vs. All Y’all was born.
Now, five years later, it feels like our time again. The Phillies are a solid team with a beautiful story this season, and this series promises to be a great one. As a team and a family we are, as the kids say, locked in.
This Astros team is vastly different from the 2017 squad. We have new stars, like American League Championship Series MVP Jeremy Pena, who have captured our hearts, and a new manager in Dusty Baker who has accomplished just about everything in the sport besides what his team endeavors to achieve in this next week.
When we watch this World Series, I won’t be thinking about trash cans or trash talk. I’ll be cheering for my ‘Stros, and my husband’s, and the ones our daddies taught us to love. Phillies fans, I know, will do the same.
Win or lose, we’re watching our team play baseball through October and into November — again, and we’re doing it with our 15-year-old who loves baseball and so much more.
This is the good stuff, y’all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.