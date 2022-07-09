Not all projects bring equal value to Brazoria County when it comes to jobs or their potential to spur other projects. So it stands to reason that all projects should not be treated equally when it comes to exemption from taxes.
Recent action by Commissioners Court to codify abatement levels was unnecessary, though. Commissioners had the power to approve abatements of less than 10 years and 100 percent all along. On occasion they have. The de facto response to an abatement request seems to have been 100 percent, but it didn’t have to be that way.
“I don’t think it should be a rubber stamp. I think we should judge each project on its merit, on its risk, maybe a little past history in other areas they have operated, what type of company they are,” Commissioner David Linder said. “If it doesn’t meet the criteria, it shouldn’t get 100 percent.”
We agree completely. Linder voted with Commissioner Stacy Adams and Commissioner Ryan Cade to adopt guidelines for a graduated abatement scale. Those guidelines were sold as a means of managing expectations for projects that won’t accomplish as many jobs or as much community involvement, as say, a new Freeport LNG train or Dow Chemical plant.
Unfortunately, the action also could send a mixed message to those companies and the others that make up the backbone of our economy here in Brazoria County.
We agree with setting expectations for applicants and needing to check more boxes for full abatements. The solar farms are a great example: They take up lots of land and are a significant investment, but they don’t create permanent jobs and their owners don’t take an active role in the community. In that respect, they shouldn’t be getting the same deal as a Dow or BASF.
However, putting the guidelines in place to manage expectations also has the opposite effect of sending a message to the industries at the heart of our economy — with the real proven ability to drive growth of the entire area — that they might not get the same quality deals they have in the past or will have to work harder to get them. That makes it a tougher sales job both for local plant officials and county economic development folks.
Commissioners have always had the ability to control the size of the abatement they allow. By putting numbers into a guideline, flexible or not, to get a handle on smaller projects could prove costly when big ones come along.
We will rely on commissioners, the Economic Development Alliance of Brazoria County and the people within local industry who know and love our community to make it abundantly clear early and often when a project comes up that this is an area that has and will continue to be an optimum place to locate.
This Brazoria County offers strong incentives, a good location with lower cost of living than many others, a ready workforce and superior, customizable workforce training that are hard to beat.
