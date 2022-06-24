ACCLAIM
The term “dumpster fire” in terms of a calamitous event has become so pervasive in our language that a few years ago Merriam-Webster added the term to its dictionary.
If a blazing dumpster is calamitous, imagine a fire where all those dumpsters are dumped.
That is the situation faced by local firefighters early Wednesday when a section of the Seabreeze Environmental Landfill off FM 523 between Oyster Creek and Angleton erupted in flames. Their roughly 10 hours of work to extinguish the fire is beyond impressive and further evidence of the selfless sacrifice the largely volunteer departments make.
With the fire happening just after midnight, firefighters benefited from the temperatures not being as hot as they would have been during the day. A dousing rain shower around 5 a.m. also helped mute the flames and give a bit of relief to firefighters.
The conditions still, as one firefighter put it, felt like walking around the rim of a volcano.
Late Wednesday night, here at our office in Clute, the stench of burned rubbish still hung in the air as smoke continued to waft out of the landfill pit. We don’t want to imagine standing right next to it for almost 10 hours while it actively burned.
Without crews from almost a dozen departments willing to get up in the middle of the night, then spend the rest of regular people’s sleeping hours holding hoses, filling tanker trucks and taking other actions to put out the blaze, things would have been far worse.
Those men and women too often go without our thanks when they act just as unselfishly to respond to minor car wrecks, mystery smoke clouds and grass fires caused by carelessness. We could not let this opportunity go without saying how much their sacrifices are appreciated.
ACCLAIM
SPCA lease right move
Lake Jackson and Brazoria County SPCA officials haven’t exactly been fighting like cats and dogs, but their relationship in recent years hasn’t been all warm and furry. It was good to see, then, that the two entities put their contentious past aside to reach a long-term lease allowing the SPCA to remain in the current shelter.
The city has been the landlord for two decades as part of its arrangement with the SPCA, Freeport and Clute for the jointly operated animal control shelter. The SPCA’s decision under previous leadership to convert the facility to no-kill created tension and resulted in the shelter’s physical condition to deteriorate as animals started to occupy just about every available space.
As a result, Lake Jackson decided it would abandon the current arrangement, which expires next year, and build a new shelter intended to serve the current one’s original purpose — as a short-term processing facility for stray and rescued animals. The SPCA planned to build its own new home that would provide long-term humane and adoption services, but its fundraising goal for that facility fell short.
Instead, the city granted the SPCA a 20-year lease to remain in the current shelter with five-year extensions possible once the initial term expires. For its part, the SPCA plans $1.5 million in improvements to the building and grounds.
The new lease resolves open questions about what would happen once the current agreement expires. It also provides a proper segmenting of, at times, competing goals between what Lake Jackson needs for animal control and the SPCA’s vision of saving every life possible.
