What my eyes have witnessed in 85 years roaming this old world of ours is amazing. Riding horseback or in a wagon to get around from place to place, to a time when some would have all of us use battery operated electric cars, trucks, trains, and airplanes for transportation is a big adjustment. As a young lad, news of the day came from two longs and one short rings on my grandmother’s community telephone. All the ladies picked up the receiver in what today would be called a conference call. Family learned about who was getting married or having a birthday and often something to be shared: for instance my grandparents, Lin and Gertie Keeling notifying neighbors to come gather tomatoes, corn, watermelons and much more in their huge garden for their table. Looking back on life in those days, everything seem to be done in a simple way.
Today’s world is much different. Folks travel at high rates of speed, always seeming to be in a hurry, and riding all kinds of transportation vehicles. News is transmitted with hundreds of electrical devices via wires, cables, radio waves, and satellite to something called the cloud, which is too far above my pay grade for me to understand.
Some might wonder if there is as much kindness and caring in today’s world as there was generations long ago. As a person who can say I’ve been there and done both: my answer is yes and this little story is proof of the pudding.
Carolyn and I have a tradition of celebrating our wedding anniversary each year with a special dinner at The Red Snapper Inn. It’s a neat little restaurant located on the Gulf side of the Blue Water Highway in Surfside. Ivan Spaghopoulos started the business in 1987 specializing in Greek style fresh seafood. Over the next few years, his son-in-law, Lin Biar, joined him and learned the chef trade. Lin became a partner and later in 2007 he became the owner when Mr. Ivan retired.
I could write several stories about someone going the extra mile taking care of mine and Carolyn’s needs over the last few years. Celebrating our 66th anniversary at The Red Snapper Inn would be at the top of the list. It’s a pleasant 30-minute drive from Lazy Daze to Surfside.
We arrived just after they opened at 5 p.m. for the start of a special day to remember. A young lady greeter took us to our table and introduced our server, Kerrie. She took our drink order and said she would be right back with some hot bread and butter. About this time a nice young man walked in and said hello. He sat down at the table to our right with his back to us. Soon Kerrie was back with a basket full of French La Brea bread and took our usual order of charbroiled red snapper and inquired if this was a special occasion. We inform her that it was our 66th anniversary. Shortly, most of the staff stopped by our table with special wishes, including Lin, who sat down for a short visit. It took a while to cook our snapper, which gave us time to enjoy the atmosphere in the restaurant. The high-ceiling dining area is decorated along its walls with several beautiful two mast schooners made out of kits, also a large mounted tarpon and marlin that were donated by friends. In addition, a number of old rods and reels hang on the walls, one of which Lin is really proud of: one that belonged to his mom. An aquarium with beautiful live fish separates the two dining areas. All this is pleasing to the eye, while making our taste buds happy with slices of fresh buttered bread.
In the meantime, Kerrie came back flashing a big smile with a platter full of red snapper along with all the fixings, including a special Veracruz sauce for me. This is a unique and very tasty way of cooking red snapper that very few restaurants serve anymore.
Carolyn and I were about half through our meal when the young man sitting next to us got up and left without saying a word. After a long and enjoyable feasting on Lin’s cooking, I asked Kerrie for the check. She said, “Your meal has been paid for.” I immediately told her I didn’t want Lin to do that. She replied, “It wasn’t Lin. It was the young man sitting next to you and he wanted to remain anonymous.” Carolyn and I were filed with emotion and disbelief that someone we have never met would spend the better part of a hundred dollar bill and never say a word. Bless you and thank you whoever you are and wherever you are.
About this time, Lin sent Kerrie out with a huge slice of carrot cake covered with a delicious cream cheese icing which was on the house. This experience confirmed my belief there are a lot of good people willing to make a difference. As we left, Chef Aurelio gave us a thumbs-up that put the topping on a day we will never forget.
To the young man who treated us, you left without knowing you won a fishing trip aboard I’m Ready with Capt. Larry Parks at the helm. Contact me to set a date.
