ACCLAIM
Once again, rocketry teacher Chris McLeod is showing that his dedication to students and his profession is out of this world.
McLeod recently sought and received funding to turn recycled plastics into 3D printer filament.
The Brazosport ISD Education Foundation’s “Grants for Great Ideas” program awarded McLeod a $12,000 grant to buy the extruder. The basic cost for one is $15,000 but the district strongly supported the idea and came up with the difference, McLeod said.
While the district should be commended for supporting its teachers and staff in their efforts inside the classroom, McLeod continues to show that his first priority is providing students with access to any and all tools that will help them succeed outside the classroom.
Inside the classroom, McLeod is able to create a lesson that is two-fold, one for engineering rocket fuel and the other for helping the environment.
“The thing that motivates me the most is that McLeod gives us a lot of access to a lot of equipment, a lot of tools and everything, but he doesn’t just teach,” senior rocketry student Elias Gomez said. “He’s like, ‘you can touch all of this; run it yourself.’ So I get a better understanding of everything I touch instead of waiting for him to tell me.”
This type of mindset and progressive teaching is why McLeod was recently announced as State Secondary Teacher of the Year.
While there are many teachers with the same dedication and drive who are not so notably recognized, it is nice to see someone like McLeod who stays humble continue to put his head down and do the work regardless of if he will be acclaimed or not.
ACCLAIM
Twins fight for each other
Naturally, twins will be closely connected to each other. The relationship the Basham twins have, though competitive, is tighter because of their shared love of wrestling.
Haley Basham is one minute older than her brother, Jake, but while the brother has the upper hand in the mat room, the bond they share is also their strength against other wrestlers.
“Not every sibling sees each other every day or practices with each other every day or shares the same headspace. I think there is nothing like it,” Haley said.
Often among siblings, you see each one vying for attention and trying to make their own place in the world separate from each other, but the Basham twins embrace the connection and use it to fuel their passion on the mat.
They also help each other to be the best version of themselves. Not all families are like that.
Haley wrestles close to her brother’s weight at 145 pounds, up from 138 last season. Having similar weights allows the two to wrestle each other in practice. The two have rough-housed since birth, Haley said, but they began wrestling freshman year when Jake would show Haley the new moves he would learn in practice.
Both are now leaders on their individual wrestling teams, the Bucs and Lady Bucs.
In a world where competitiveness can often drive relationships apart, it is good to see family members who thrive on driving each other to be better.
ACCLAIM
LJ officers display bravery
Two Lake Jackson officers who participated in a dramatic water rescue in October deserve to be commended for their bravery and quick action.
Officer Weldon Reese and Corporal Paul Gonzalez are doing the work the rest of us cannot and probably would not dare to do even if we had all the capabilities to do so.
Reese was first to respond to a 911 call by a woman in distress at about 4 a.m. near the lake behind the 100 block of Blunk Street.
The woman was crying out that she needed help saving children and that blood was everywhere as she entered the small lake behind the residence.
“Obviously there were no kids. She was convinced in her head there was,” Reese said.
Reese and Gonzalez took quick action to locate the woman in an area with six-foot-high thick brush and bushes that surrounded the pond.
Gonzalez pinpointed the woman’s location, and in a moment of pure adrenaline told Reese they would have to get in the water to save the woman who kept going beneath the surface.
A small factor for Reese was that he doesn’t know how to swim.
“Once you’re in the water, I didn’t think about drowning at that point. You’re trying to get the job done,” Reese said.
The woman was successfully saved from the water, but this was just another day on the job for the two officers, they said.
“I think when you do your job right, and your department preps you correctly, it increases your mission capability. You capitalize it,” Gonzalez said. “And then when it’s good, it’s good. You just mark that one as a good one and go to the next rescue.”
The fearlessness, compassion and quick thinking that went into the rescue set the two officers apart. It takes special kinds of people to do jobs like this.
Day in and out they continuously show up to do the things we easily look the other way from, even when what’s at risk is their very own lives.
We are personally grateful for our officers and their dedication and their hard work, and we commend these two officers for a job well done.
