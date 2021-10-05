Border crisis solvable
The Facts’ Editorial Board’s opinion is that the border crisis is not an easy problem to solve. I beg to differ. The solution has three parts: 1. Finish the border wall; 2. have our so-called President quit telling the world our borders are open; and 3. enforce our laws.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.