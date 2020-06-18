Shut up and comply
In regards to The Facts view of the Floyd “incident”: It was very bad. One person died and four cops were arrested and charged with murder. It seems The Facts is condemning the whole white race of mistreating minorities and justifying their rioters’ actions. This is wrong.
Let me say this. If you, any one of us, are confronted by someone carrying a big stick, a gun and maybe a badge and tells you to stop, sit down and shut up. Comply quietly and quickly or you may get hurt.
P.J. Beaty, Angleton
Spare kids a looney world
We have new brainwashing propaganda against our Second Amendment right. Elmer Fudd has been disarmed, allowing the wascally wabbit to steal his cawwots. Such is especially poignant amidst insane cries during Antifa violence to disband police where 911 calls go unattended. An 8.5-minute pause interrupts children’s television with white guilt programming/indoctrination followed by “BLM” flashed across the screen.
The insanity of COVID bankrupting and racist rioting is the fruit of our children being targeted for decades according to the Communist manifesto.
Is it not obvious the orchestrated coup to take down a duly elected president has moved into its violent phase? PC prohibits my even having these thoughts with incarceration considered according to “hate crime” legislation.
Even if the Minneapolis murder proceeded as reported, our Constitution assures us we have inviable unalienable rights from God, not permission from government, elected according to special-interest-group-financed candidates. We’re now little different from groveling North Koreans as exemplified by Drew Brees and wife and Roger Goodell.
George Orwell taught us about the all-powerful MSM “Ministry of Truth.” Ours today is an Orwellian world through successive false flags to ever more restraining shackles upon a once free people.
Take time to read “1984,” “Atlas Shrugged” and “Brave New World.” Participate in Bible studies like CBS and BSF (BibleStudyFellowship). Take a stand without fear. (2 Timothy 1:7).
The Israelites endured over 400 years in Egypt. Must we repeat history and inflict such misery upon our children? May God help us. (2 Chronicles 7:14)
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
