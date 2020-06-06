Business, local governments, students and every person in Texas has at least one thing in common that they’ve faced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic: uncertainty.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders during the lockdown and ensuing reopening — which address specific types of businesses, but leave most things vague and open to interpretation — have not helped to ease that burden.
Toward the beginning of the crisis, Abbott showed strong leadership in doing what many staunch conservatives opposed: shutting down all nonessential businesses in the state. He laid out dates businesses could begin to reopen, clearly stated his intentions and when he would reconsider things and closely followed health experts’ guidelines.
But in practical terms, as specific business owners have had the chance to get in Abbott’s ear, his office has acted on a reactionary basis rather than following a well-implemented plan.
Abbott announced April 27 he would let his stay-at-home order expire at the end of that month and allow restaurants, retail stores and movie theaters to reopen at 25 percent capacity.
At that time, he said he wanted salons to be able to reopen “on or no later than mid-May.”
This was a few days after Shelley Luther, a Dallas salon owner, reopened her salon and made a publicity stunt out of ripping up a local cease and desist order. Luther was sentenced to a week in jail May 5. Abbott spoke out against that, despite the fact he created the order she violated.
That day, Abbott announced salons could reopen May 8, a full week ahead of his timeline and before health officials had an opporunity to look at the consequences of the first reopenings.
While state leaders have outlined health and safety precautions in every public facility they’ve allowed to reopen, there’s undoubtedly some politics in their decisions.
This could help explain why some groups — including live theater companies — have not heard a word from Abbott on when and how they might be allowed to operate.
Many organizations find themselves in the same situation, unable to plan out their season or year. This is partially because their fans and participants are not as loud or political as other groups are.
As much as hair stylists make a living from their work, so do choreographers, full-time directors and event organizers.
Barbie Rhodes Dance Studio’s annual recital remains in limbo since Lake Jackson has yet to get any clear direction on when they can rent out the Civic Center plaza again.
The Center for the Arts and Sciences staff was happy to welcome visitors back into their natural science museum, but they can’t have groups appropriately spaced out in a large theater to watch a Center Stages production.
Abbott opened parks, but took weeks after that to mention anything about playgrounds.
The governor chose to extend his reach over local governments, overruling their rights to decide what is best for their county or city. Because of this, he should be sure to address every facility and rule he possibly can, which he has so far failed to do.
Another option would be to allow local governments to decide what is best for themselves, so any playground, farmers market or dance recital issue could be solved as quickly as it arises by those closest to the situation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.