Like many, I was shocked by the Brazosport ISD school board’s recent decision to add 30 minutes to each school day for next year. Like many, I saw it first at The Facts and promptly went to BISD’s Facebook page to leave my dissenting comments.
I then addressed letters to each board member and the superintendent, outlining my primary objections to their plan. (In brief, a 40-hour school week is brutal, and a longer school day will never be adequate to address “summer slide.”)
Unfortunately, that is where my response suddenly became unique. I promptly received responses from three board members, two pointing out they haven’t heard from many people. Board President Howard Mason observed parental interest has “become the exception rather than the rule.”
Parents, speak up. Facebook comments do not count. Contact information for every board member is easily found on BISD’s website. If you have an opinion, let them know. If your child or family is going to be impacted, share your experience and perspective. We must engage in meaningful, significant dialogue to fully represent the needs and circumstances within our diverse district.
I am adamant in my belief that lengthening our school days is the wrong decision for the emotional, mental, physical and educational health of our young people. If you agree (or disagree), please let our board hear about it.
These are our children, our community, our tax dollars, our investment present and future. We have a voice, and we should use it.
Renee Winder, Clute
The letter from Mr. Moody and the opinion stated by Ms. Crawford on Wednesday are spot on. Our government, from the president to the state level is a sewer. Mr. Trump said he would “drain the swamp.” I disagree; there is no swamp. It is a sewer.
We the people have become puppets controlled by our elite government. We no longer have a voice, our rights have been stripped so that we must rely on a benevolent government not representative one. We need term and age limits.
Frivolous investigation, nepotism, fishing investigations for partisan reasons, etc. should be prosecuted and result in a complete loss of government pensions.
There is an expert that will support any position that is beneficial for whomever is paying them. The result is that I don’t trust anything that I can’t research and verify with multiple sources, whether it is political or the COVID-19. The truth seems to belong whomever has the spotlight. God help us, all.
Don Warren, Angleton
