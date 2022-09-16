A colleague of mine said something the other day that provided insight into the current labor market.
“My kids say I married my job,” she said. “They just date theirs.”
If that ain’t the truth, I thought. That sentiment goes far beyond her children to yours, mine, perhaps an entire nation.
Dating your job requires far less commitment than marriage. Less investment and more freedoms now, but potentially less reward later in the form of advancement and earnings.
Younger adults, in general, are getting much pickier about work/life boundaries than ever before. That’s not bad when they work for a company that does not value them or their health. But when a company offers flexibility, pays a fair wage starting out with an opportunity for growth and treats people with respect, they should be able to expect honest work and a level of commitment.
The people who work for us at The Facts now understand this. We have some real stars on our team. The trouble, and I know I’m not alone here, is finding more and keeping them.
Which deteriorated first — employee loyalty or employer commitment to employees? It’s a chicken and egg thing we might never solve, but to me, employee discontent went on the rise with the advent of cell phones and remote working. Sure, our iPhones and laptops offer great flexibility, which has been a godsend for working parents, myself included. We can work from anywhere. But then again, most people don’t shut work off when they walk out the door the way they used to before technological advances.
For executives, and I would argue for journalists, being available at any time is a solid expectation. There’s no doubt some companies take that to the extreme, though, and that has led to a bit of a revolt.
Remote working through the pandemic was another big pendulum shove toward the employee. Since people can work from anywhere now, more want to work from home full time, but that’s not the best practice for many companies, The Facts included.
My mantra as a reporter at this newspaper 25 years ago was that I would keep my head down, work hard and that good things would happen. That came to be the case, as my crazy hours and entry-level pay eventually led to promotions and, six years ago, landed me the corner-office gig. As publisher of the paper and vice president with our parent company, that gig comes with its own headaches and occasional marathon days, but I wouldn’t trade it. I have a meaningful job where I get to impact our community and help shape the future of our company.
The formula worked for me: Pay your dues, get recognized, get ahead.
Had I approached my job with less commitment in the beginning, I don’t think that would have happened.
These days, job seekers expect less dues to pay and have more demands. Hell, if we’re keeping with the dating metaphor, we’re lucky if some of our prospects show up to dinner at all. Sometimes, the employer invests the upfront cost of a drug screen, background check and training only to be ghosted by what turns out to be a fling, or worse, a one-night stand.
I know we aren’t the only industry that has job candidates schedule interviews and then not show up, and employees start work and then quit abruptly by text or with no word at all. It’s costly, and it stymies productivity and growth.
We hear it everywhere: Nobody wants to work these days. People think the world owes them.
The pendulum will swing back to the employer, and job seekers will become more serious. In the meantime, those willing to go steady with their jobs will reap the rewards.
