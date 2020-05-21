Both small and large retailers, restaurants and other businesses have had to find ways to scale back expenses during the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is a good thing that the state government sees the need to do that as well.
Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dennis Bonnen sent a letter directing state agencies and higher education institutions to submit plans that will reduce their budgets by five percent for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Of course some agencies, like the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Workforce Commission, are excluded from this directive. The state leaders also encouraged any spending reductions to not take away from COVID-19 response or resources.
As most Texans are living through their first pandemic, they’ve likely realized how many trips, parties, outings and dollars spent are non-essential. As record numbers of workers have lost their jobs, they’ve had to dedicate what money they do have to essential costs like bills, food and medical expenses.
State agencies and leaders can and likely have learned from this.
As state agencies, like Texas Parks & Wildlife and Texas Facilities Commission, still have important, necessary work to do, they can likely do that at 95 percent of their current costs.
“To achieve that goal, every state agency and institution of higher education must engage in prudent fiscal management efforts,” the letter from the state leaders said. “Savings achieved in the current biennium are not only necessary to offset current year revenue losses, the savings will provide for the smoothest path toward recovery as you provide necessary services to Texans.”
The letter recommends deferring costs including avoidable travel expenditures, freezing hiring of positions not essential to COVID-19 response and foregoing capital expenditures, if possible.
While some revenues are already impacted by the pandemic and its economical consequences, it will take months to “know the true extent of the economic ramifications,” and how it will impact state finances, so this is partially a preventative measure.
“To prepare for this economic shock, we must take action today to ensure that the state can continue providing the essential government services that Texans expect,” the letter said.
This is not unlike the situation that smaller governments are facing, like Lake Jackson, who has frozen the hiring of numerous positions.
Governments everywhere will have to look closely at how they can cut costs and continue serving constituents, as some people are relying on their elected officials now more than ever. Cutting every state agency and higher education institutions’ budget by 5 percent is a good place to start.
