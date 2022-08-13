The thought of a four-day school week for public school students might sound like a dream for teachers and students, but it could be a nightmare when gauging the effectiveness of the education being delivered and received.
Reducing the number of days is the latest attempt by schools to try something different to see if it can help academically or financially. It follows efforts such as year-round schooling to spread limited resources without harming learning.
In the case of four-day school weeks, the motivation for the change appears to be largely financial. Smaller Texas districts struggling to attract and retain educators are providing the shorter weeks as an employment incentive, giving educators three-day weekends every week.
That notion isn’t actually that far-fetched. Given the number of official holidays and professional development days that keep students at home, there already are a lot of four-day weeks for kids.
On Brazosport ISD’s academic calendar for the year coming up, there is at least one long weekend every month from September through April. October, February and April each has a four-day weekend; November, December and March all have at least a week off for holidays.
Many of those days — 16 to be exact — are only student holidays; staff still are expected to be on campuses for professional development and teacher prep days, plus “exchange days” for teachers to provide conferences and special education-related events. Those still would be required under four-day weeks, which undercut the benefits and could require even longer school years for students.
Concerns about the shorter weeks contributing to learning slides — an issue we most often attach to summer vacations, when long classroom absences result in learning loss — seem to be overstated given the frequency students already have short weeks. So too are worries about how extracurriculars would be balanced with teams and coaches already routinely having competitions on weekends and during holiday breaks.
With those considerations diminished, the main benefits would seem to be financial. One less day a week of classes lessens the cost of transportation, building maintenance, utilities and other expenses, though a study showed the savings to be relatively minimal.
If that is the case, it would appear the main advantage of shorter school weeks is allowing teachers to work one less day each week, a tradeoff that would require they either work more weeks out of the year than they do now or longer school days to meet state requirements. Neither of those will help lagging morale among Texas teachers.
Parents also must be considered since one more day out of school requires either a working adult to stay home or line up child care for younger children, an expense many could not afford. Having experienced what having the kids home more often would be like during the pandemic, getting parents on board with the shorter school would be a hard sell.
Simply put, if the positives and negatives were lined out on a legal pad, the benefits side would be a lot shorter list, whether filled out by parents or educators.
It will be interesting to see how the four-day week in the small Texas districts plays out in the years to come, should those schools stick with it that long. Our guess is they won’t, given the number of potential academic test scores and family hardships it will create.
