It’s a dmirable parents showed up en masse to the most recent Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees meeting to speak up about their displeasure with the board’s decision to extend the school day by 30 minutes next year.
Getting out from behind a screen, looking your elected officials in the face and telling them how you feel is the best way to have input on decisions they make.
But there’s one problem with how parents did it Monday night. They were a little too late, as they should’ve taken that stand at the meeting last month before the decision that had them riled up had been made.
Brazosport ISD, like other school districts and cities, lists its regular board meeting times and agendas clearly on its website. Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees meets at 6 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
While the May 18 meeting wasn’t open to the public in person because of COVID-19 guidelines, the website clearly stated how to participate online.
The agenda listed an item for “extended school day minutes.” Anyone who clicked on that link could see the school district was considering adding 30 minutes to the school day, learn about why and see the exact schedule that this would give each student, depending on which school they attend.
While many people don’t have time to scour every meeting agenda that could affect them, The Facts supplements that information by writing previews before public meetings highlighting the important items. The details of this meeting’s agenda items went on The Facts website May 17, the day before the meeting.
“Approval of the item would change the school day hours to 8:05 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. for elementary campuses including Clute Intermediate and Lanier Middle Schools, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for secondary campuses, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the Lighthouse Learning Center and Brazos Success Academy, the item states,” the preview read.
This preview was shared to Facebook, the same place many parents learned the school day would be extended from either The Facts or Brazosport ISD.
If parents would have shown up to the May meeting with their prepared speeches, they might have changed the minds of some trustees or negotiated for more play, snack or rest time for the young kids. All of that would have taken place before district administrators spent a month moving forward with how the longer academic day would be instituted.
That’s not to say that district officials aren’t carefully considering all of the parents’ objections now that the decision has been made, but if they reverse course, that’s weeks of wasted time, resources and your tax dollars.
This is a good lesson to check out agendas before the meeting happens or stay up-to-date with local news.
The latter option would also provide an opportunity to read Superintendent Danny Massey’s guest column, where he clearly explained the district’s reasoning for extending the school day.
“The additional half hour will allow our staff more time for intervention, enrichment, social emotional learning, and lesson extensions,” Massey said in the column. “This will address student needs from being out of school for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic. We know that this time is most effective during the school day for all students.”
District officials will remain attentive to the best ways to educate students and enrich children’s lives in a healthy, positive way, just like residents should remain attentive to what their elected officials and hired staff plan that could impact their lives before the meeting happens.
