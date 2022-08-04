Angleton ISD taxpayers have four days, including today, to weigh in the district’s proposals to upgrade its facilities through an online survey, and it’s an opportunity they should not miss.
The district has put together a wish list of $196 million worth of potential bond-funded projects that would build new schools, provide security upgrades to existing campuses and make other improvements that don’t fit into the regular budget. The list of projects came together through the work of a committee of stakeholders who study the current state of district facilities and the all-but-certain enrollment explosion in the next decade.
“What they’re implementing is new schools. The community is growing, and they’re going to need more elementary schools and another junior high,” committee member Sherman Hall said. “The survey will be going out into the public and asking about new facilities and an elementary school closer to the north end of Angleton due to schools filling up and growing.”
Frontier and Northside elementaries, among existing schools, are especially coming under stress as it is where current student population growth is being funneled. To ease that burden, Angleton ISD looks to build a new elementary campus in Rosharon, home to subdivisions under construction and plenty of open space for more.
More elementary students will eventually require more space at the junior high level, and two school buildings are 75 years old and potentially beyond their useful lives. The district also wants to know what it should do about some old facilities, like the transportation center, the indoor swimming pool and a school no longer in use.
How residents respond to the survey’s questions will help direct school leaders in putting together a bond proposal, providing a gauge on what projects taxpayers deem as most important and which are most likely to pass.
While encouraging Angleton ISD residents to participate in the survey, we also urge them to take a big-picture approach to the questions. No one wants to see their tax bills increase because of a bond issue, but putting personal interests above the greater good for the community — high-quality schools — is counter-productive. Angleton ISD has a strong track record of being a good steward of tax dollars, including most if not all of its 2019 bond projects coming in under budget.
With more than 10,000 rooftops expected to come into Angleton ISD’s boundaries in coming years and supply chain issues and inflation sending construction costs skyrocketing, reasonable judgment on what best can be accomplished now to prepare for tomorrow is in the best interests of district taxpayers. The need for new and improved facilities is not in question; the district just needs to know the public is willing to provide them, and participating in the survey is the best way to give that answer.
The survey link is at angletonisd.net.
