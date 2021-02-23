Sermon emphasizes need for Christianity
Giving thought, America is losing its moral compass and particularly the Democratic Party. Found the following the other day, and believe it has merit. These words were spoken in 1799.
“In proportion as the genuine effects of Christianity are diminished in any nation … in the same proportion will the people of that nation recede from the blessings of genuine freedom … I hold this to be a truth confirmed by experience. If so, it follows, that all efforts made to destroy the foundation of our holy religion, ultimately tend to the subversion also our political freedom and happiness. Whenever the pillars of Christianity shall be overthrown, our present republican forms of government, and all the blessings which flow from them, must fall with them.”
Psalm 11:3: If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?
I do indeed pray for our nation and its leaders.
Blix Messick, Freeport
Restaurant watched out for local veterans
Brian’s BBQ, a family-owned, cafeteria-style barfbecue restaurant in Clute, offered free meals of a barbecue plate to veterans Friday. Friends of mine, who are veterans, were so happy they did this for the veterans.
Isn’t it nice that we have people and businesses in the area taking care of each other and our veterans?
Brian’s BBQ is at 151 Commerce St Clute. During this most difficult time, it’s so wonderful to have our neighbors looking after neighbors.
Linda Wehrly-Goode, Clute
