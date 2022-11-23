Today is Thursday, Nov. 24, the 328th day of 2022. There are 37 days left in the year. Today is Thanksgiving.
Today’s Highlight: On Nov. 24, 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.
On this date:
In 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published “On the Origin of Species.
In 1941, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Edwards v. California, unanimously struck down a California law prohibiting people from bringing impoverished non-residents into the state.
In 1947, a group of writers, producers and directors that became known as the “Hollywood Ten” was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions.
In 2020, Pennsylvania officials certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential vote in the state. by 12,670 votes.
Ten years ago: Fire raced through a garment factory in Bangladesh that supplied major retailers in the West, an official said many of the victims were trapped because the building lacked emergency exits.
Five years ago: Militants attacked a crowded mosque in Egypt with gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades.
One year ago: 27 people died when a boat carrying migrants across the English Channel to Britain sank a few miles from the French coast.
