As we look celebrate such history-makers as Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall and so many others in February as part of Black History Month, I beg to ask the question — what personal touch these heroes made in your life?
Granted, they did some extraordinary things for the people of color that still affects our lives today. But what of that special teacher who told you that you can do this, that spent those extra hours helping you to understand and learn things that others just walk away because you could not grasp what they were trying to teach you? What about that grandfather or neighbor who showed you how to hold a hammer so that the nail would go in without bending, even though you hit his hand with it? What about that grandmother or mother who held you for hours as you cried trying to help you understand that life’s downs don’t last forever? Do you remember that big brother or sister who stood up for you when no one else seemed to understand and the little secrets you told them that they never told anyone?
