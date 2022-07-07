The first proposals to build a desalination plant in coastal Brazoria County came from the private sector 20 years ago. It followed a promise from then-Gov. Rick Perry to provide up to $208 million in state bond money to build a demonstration plant along the Gulf of Mexico in Texas.
Desalination would be a big thing as Texas sought new sources of water, and state leaders at the time were ready to see a lot of investment in the technology. Poseidon Resources, based in Connecticut, already was working to put a plan together for the Freeport area, but high-cost projections kept it from moving forward. State lawmakers predicted a plant could operate somewhere on the Texas coast as early as 2006 if everything fell into line.
Then nothing fell in line.
Texas still does not have a desalination plant providing water to consumers, though the effort in Brazoria County continues to churn forward slowly. The Brazosport Water Authority, which supplies its members with processed water from the increasingly siphoned Brazos River, first proposed building one in 2011, expecting at least the test plant to operate by now.
Instead, government regulations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permitting delays and now the supply chain backups caused by the pandemic have the work largely stalled. Wells that will feed brackish water to the plant have been drilled — a water source considered more economical than using seawater — but it still will be the first of next year before the materials for the test plant make it to Brazosport.
That is too long to wait for a necessity of life susceptible to drought and demonstrates how the regulatory process can prove so cumbersome as to prevent progress and endanger people’s lives. And that’s not just here but in other parts of the country starving for new sources of water.
In Huntington Beach, California, activists and strict environmental laws blocked a proposed Poseidon Resources desalination plant. The state’s Coastal Conservation Commission rejected the $1.4 billion project on ecological concerns. The plant southeast of Los Angeles would have produced 50 million gallons of potable water daily.
The rejection comes at a time when Southern California continues to institute water restrictions because of severe drought, and one of its main water sources — Lake Mead in Nevada — is at a level so low it risks dead pool status in coming years.
With such strain on freshwater sources, the technology to convert saltwater can tap into the 75 percent of the Earth’s water not readily drinkable and make it so. And with Texas and much of the western United States experiencing another catastrophic drought, the federal government must address the regulatory roadblocks that inhibit the construction of desalination plants and provide funding to support the cost of their construction.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.