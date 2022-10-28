ACCLAIM
Chris McLeod is a teacher who knows that the best work he does is inside a classroom and not on a stage.
Even after receiving the Texas Association of School Administrators’ 2023 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year award a week ago, McLeod knew what his next step would be — get back to his students and his normal life of inspiring young minds to problem-solve and innovate.
“I’m just getting relief to be able to get to the classroom,” McLeod said. “This is incredible recognition, but my place is in the classroom with students, and I’m ready to get back there and get refocused.”
He believes he still has a lot of work to do with his rocketry class for the next year. Their success shines brighter for McLeod than any plaque or trophy.
Being named the state’s teacher of the year — a first for Brazosport ISD — is a dream he never had, and one clearly not in danger of going to his head.
“I hope to be a rocket engineering teacher forever ’til they kick me out,” McLeod said. “I don’t really have any ambitions or desires to change the career path because I feel like I resonate in what I do and I get to go to work at a job I believe in 100 percent and that I feel like I could do extremely well.”
Naming event after Baron fitting tribute
The decision to rename the SPCA Fur Ball fundraiser for former director Julie Baron is a fitting tribute to a woman who dedicated her life to animal welfare. That love went beyond a commitment to being a no-kill shelter to loving homes for animals who wanted nothing more than that.
Baron and her husband, Ned, died in a boat collision on Aug. 7. Months later, the nonprofit still feels their loss.
“Julie was an integral part of the organization. She knew the history and shared the vision of the organization,” SPCA Board President Beate Damm said.
Shew will remain so through the annual memoriam that will carry on her mission.
“I was always impressed with her dedication and so grateful that she was on our team. The SPCA would not be where it is today without her,” board member and Fur Ball organizer Renee Rape said. “She kept the animal population down through local adoptions and the transport program, and the SPCA was just truly blessed to have her.”
SHAME
Recycling needs public, government commitment
It’s a shame that in the year 2022, after decades of being told how important recycling is and the detrimental effects pollution is having on the planet, our local communities don’t do a better job of recycling correctly.
Despite the long history of encouraging people to set aside items that can be given a second life, the share of people who participate is relatively small, and those who do use the green bins have a tendency to fill it with items that don’t belong.
Consider 95 percent of plastics that could be recycled still end up in landfills. That number could go up as our use of plastics does the same, even while its producers show determination to prevent less of their product from hitting the waste stream.
It could be something as simple as a lack of education. Many don’t realize what items are recyclable and how to prepare them which is a huge problem.
“A few bad apples ruin it for everybody else,” Damian Hinojo, a representative for Waste Connections said during a Sweeny City Council meeting last month.
He gave an example of someone throwing away an old gallon of milk into their recycling bin-it spreads and contaminates the recyclables like cardboard. This causes the materials to be rejected by the recycling center. The current contamination rate is 80 percent, Hinojo said.
The other issue is the lack of commitment by cities and residents to make recycling a lifestyle.
While many cities in Brazoria County offer the opportunity to recycle, the costs are heavy on them and there are often discussions to terminate contracts with waste management operators as the first option instead of the last resort. Those that provide recycling services report participating at around a quarter of customers.
Both parties should take action to self-educate and promote recycling. It will take a joint commitment to make a difference.
