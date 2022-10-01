An elementary school student taking a bus home in Angleton ISD told a classmate he had a knife. He didn’t, but the statement disrupted the afternoon ride while police investigated. District officials arranged alternative transportation to get the offending student home while the rest of the riders went on their way.
Two days ago, dozens of parents lined up outside Paetow High School in Katy to pick up their kids after a text message made the rounds referring to a possible school shooting, according to an Angleton ISD statement. After a slew of fights at the campus, parents weren’t taking any chances, they told Houston media outlets.
In mid-September, a student hacked into a Brazosport ISD email database and filled local inboxes with threats, leading to the district having barely half its enrolled students show up for class. A Lake Jackson Intermediate student has been accused in that case.
Parents who think these are signs of school districts overreacting are part of the problem, as are those who blame other kids for their own child’s bad behavior. Responsibility rests in the offender’s home.
That is the key word — responsibility. Children who escape responsibility for their actions in general will fail to grasp that their unfounded threats can carry consequences. Injecting fear into classmates can be empowering.
Just as adults are warned not to joke about having a bomb or weapons while going through a security line at the airport or public venue, parents should be impressing upon their children that a threat, no matter how hollow, will result in punishment — either at home or through the justice system. Zero tolerance starts in the home.
Inevitably after a threat is dismissed and the action is carried out, people complain it should have been taken more seriously. Preventing so many idle threats from happening is one way to better identify the real ones, a lesson we all learned as children through the “Boy Who Cried Wolf.”
We expect our schools to teach our children lessons that extend well beyond academics, and many in our community followed up the Brazosport ISD incident with calls for the school district to put a program in place to educate children about the danger of making threats. It is something to consider, but parents should and must be their child’s best teacher, and they are the ones most responsible for reinforcing the responsibility of their student’s actions.
Teaching right from wrong starts in the home.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
