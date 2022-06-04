A swimmer and former lifeguard can be just as unaware that measures we consider to protect our children could actually be further endangering them.
“I was a lifeguard when I was younger and taught swim lessons and thought I knew about water safety and thought I knew the dangers of the pools, and yet certain things failed,” said Sherry-Dawn Sheffield, whose son, Rory, drowned in a pool in 2016. “Unfortunately, he passed and since then we’ve learned so much that we didn’t know.”
The Sheffields started the Rory the Warrior Foundation to improve education about how young children can be protected around the water, as well as providing equipment and support to first responders. One of the things that surprised the family as it worked on its awareness campaign was how safety measures can be counterproductive.
Putting children in life vests and slipping their arms into “floaties” provide both the child and parent a false sense of security, she said. A young child can’t grasp that it is the equipment keeping them afloat in the water and think it’s perfectly safe for them to dive in without them.
“When we let him go into the pool with his life jacket on, we were unintentionally teaching him he could go in the pool by himself,” Sheffield said. “Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children from ages 1 to 4, and Rory that year in Texas was No. 90, and I didn’t have a clue. And when they get older is the No. 2 unintentional cause from five to 15.”
The greatest safeguard for any child is teaching them to swim so they know what to do to stay afloat if they find themselves in trouble. Swim lessons that include more than learning how to float and blow bubbles are inexpensive and readily available at local pools and recreation centers.
Children should be encouraged to follow the “buddy system” when they’re in the water. That partner can either provide assistance by throwing their struggling friend a rescue device or quickly retrieving adult help. They should never try to rescue someone themselves.
Keeping a close eye on children around water — including pools, at the beach and on boats — is another important measure. Distraction comes easy during fun times in the sun, but so does tragedy.
Accomplished swimmers have been known to drown in shallow water and a lifeguard nearby is no guarantee of a struggling child or adult being rescued. Awareness and precautions are the best tactics to prevent accidental drowning.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
