It has been a good 20 years — if not more — since a group of Brazoria County taxpayers successfully put their municipality’s property tax rate to a public vote. Surfside Beach could change that tonight when City Council considers whether there are enough eligible signatures on petitions calling for a rollback election.
The process, seldom employed here, has caused some confusion among local and county officials unaccustomed to the process. Even long-time employees likely had to crack open their state code books to make sure the right procedures were followed since provisions of tax law are subject to change.
However muddled things are, it shows the system is working as intended — when taxpayers believe their government has passed an excessive rate, they have the right to force them down.
Surfside Beach’s leaders, when they passed the village tax rate in September, believed they made a justifiable case for maintaining the current rate of 33.46 cents per $100 of appraised value, about 10 cents above the voter-approval rate. In addition to the inflationary pressures everyone is dealing with, the village also is trying to remedy decades-old deficiencies in its water and sewer system and pay for its recently added EMS service.
The no-new-revenue and voter approval rates were so significantly lower than last year’s levy because Surfside’s appraisals exploded — to total taxable values increased 47 percent from the previous year, most in Brazoria County. That’s something the village has little control over, but it does decide the rate that ultimately determines the final tax bill.
The adopted rate in Surfside Beach multiplied by the average home value of roughly $369,000 means a homeowner will pay about $60 more in local taxes this year than if the voter-approval rate had been adopted.
Whether taxpayers believe that $60 is worth water system improvements and an in-city emergency medical service and other service needs being met is up to them. Based on the petition drive — 3 percent of eligible voters registered in the village are required — at least a handful would rather keep that money in their pocket.
That is entirely their right, and they deserve credit for doing more and complaining about their tax bill. Whether their neighbors who consider Surfside Beach their home agree will be decided by whether enough valid signatures were gathered and, if so, how many of them vote to roll back the rate at the ballot box next May.
The answer will be interesting to watch.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
