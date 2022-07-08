ACCLAIM
Our area’s history, both the good and bad of it, will only be forgotten if we allow it to be. Catherine Keys won’t allow it.
The historian at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Brazoria led the painstaking effort to research and document the history of the church going back to its founding in 1867. Her work led to the Texas Historical Commission approving a marker for outside the church at 9302 CR 318, which the community and congregation dedicated Sunday.
St. Paul is historic not just for its age but for how it came into being. Just two years before its founding, the church’s first members still were enslaved. The nearby Levi Jordan Plantation still operated with forced laborers, some of whom helped create the church after emancipation.
“The church met in log cabins and sometimes under a tent until 1873 when Christopher Higgins donated two acres to the church. The Freedmen’s Bureau supplied some building materials, allowing the community to build a permanent structure for worship which also served as the first school for blacks within the community,” according to the marker.
While the dark period when Texans kept other humans in captivity is uncomfortable and some are working to minimize or erase slavery from history books, Keys and others recognize the importance of preserving and honoring those who survived their time in bondage. The marker highlights their achievements.
“It’s more than a church,” Keys said. “It’s a historical place we hold in esteem where we want the forefathers remembered for their actions. A historical marker has been placed in remembrance of everything that was done.”
ACCLAIM
Iowa Colony event step toward building community
One of the questions we posed to Iowa Colony City Council candidates in advance of the May election focused on how a city with just a handful of residents in the recent past could take the thousands of new implants and make it a community.
They showed how on the Fourth of July with the city’s inaugural Independence Day celebration.
In terms of the activities, the event’s offerings were pretty standard. Kids were sprayed with water from a fire truck, food trucks and vendors sold their wares and fireworks capped the night. Hundreds turned out to take part, and that is what proved most noteworthy.
They celebrated as a community.
Iowa Colony residents have made a concerted effort to host events that unify a diverse group of residents, almost all of whom moved there from somewhere else. More events are planned.
The organizers and city leadership deserve credit for placing importance on bringing its residents together in an inclusive, celebratory way.
A SHAME
Texas slaves were not ‘involuntary located’
A proposal thankfully kiboshed last week by the State Board of Education to refer to slaves in second-grade social studies textbooks as people who were “involuntarily relocated” shows just how off the rails the country’s relationship with its own history has become.
Slaves were kidnapped from their homelands, women forced to bear their master’s children against their will and had to labor under penalty of whippings if their productivity lagged or they objected to the work. Even after being enslaved, they could be involuntarily relocated again to another master because they weren’t allowed to relocate anywhere else voluntarily.
In fairness to the work group which proposed the terminology, they were working to comply Senate Bill 3, Texas’ law that dictates how slavery and issues of race are taught in Texas. The law states slavery can’t be taught as part of the true founding of the United States and that slavery was nothing more than a deviation from American values.
Dictating a politically correct version of our past that minimizes a defining piece of American and Texas history — even for children as young as second grade — results in spin displacing reality. It also advances the idea that those of Black ancestry are somehow lesser humans than whites who experienced their own injustices. Never would it be considered acceptable to say the Israelites were “involuntarily relocated” to Egypt, nor would it be OK to say Europe’s Jews were sent camping and provided food and housing by the Germans.
Our children, of all ages, deserve a fair, accurate recounting of our state and nation’s history — especially the most uncomfortable parts.
