The push to build the Coastal Spine Project along the Texas Gulf Coast gained steam not after the storm that provides its more well-known moniker — the Ike Dike — but five years ago after Hurricane Harvey decimated the region.
That is curious given much of the damage wasn’t caused by a storm surge whose power the project is designed to dissipate. Heavy rains from above created the carnage, and the Coastal Spine will do little to prevent Harvey from repeating itself.
In Brazoria County’s case, the severe flooding that happened in three consecutive years during the middle of the last decade all resulted from heavy rainfall to the north, not from tides to the south. That includes the 2015 floods in which heavy rains from Central Texas swelled the Brazos River to cause it to overtop its banks in our county.
That raises the question of whether the Coastal Spine — at $31 billion potentially the most expensive civil engineering project the United States has ever undertaken — is worth the expense and energy being expended. Considering the big picture, yes it is.
Brazoria County’s section of the project is just a sliver of the coast the Ike Dike intends to protect, but it is an important section given it will safeguard tens of billions of dollars worth of industrial infrastructure. What is produced at Brazosport’s petrochemical plants is crucial to the national and global economies, and even short-term disruptions can have significant consequences.
The same can be said of the stretch from Beaumont to Sabine Pass, which has been a magnet for tropical mayhem for much of the last decade, and protecting the commercial activity along the Houston Ship Channel. As Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, said in announcing his legislation calling for authorization of the project, safeguarding coastal facilities is the country’s national security and economic interests.
“The Texas Gulf Coast is home to millions of people, countless homes and jobs and numerous refineries. The Texas Coastal Spine Authorization Act will strengthen the resiliency of the Gulf Coast,” he said in a statement about his bill. “It’s imperative that we complete this critical barrier protection as soon as possible, since it’s a question of when — not if — another big storm barrels up the upper Texas Gulf Coast.”
It also would be short-sighted to only look at catastrophic storms in determining whether the Ike Dike is needed. High tides and storm surge caused by the relatively weak Hurricane Nicholas last September caused widespread damage along our coast that could have been minimized if a coastal barrier had been in place.
There also is the projected rise in sea levels along the Gulf Coast that could make areas more vulnerable. Having the barrier could help keep the tides at bay as that happens and potentially reduce erosion.
The Coastal Spine Project will not be an impenetrable force when it is in place. Modeled after the dikes used to protect the Netherlands, a country largely at or below sea level, its intention is to reduce how much damage is inflicted. Engineers who have spent decades studying the prospects of a coastal barrier believe the proposed project will achieve that goal.
Congressional approval is one step closer after the U.S. Senate passed a bill Thursday authorizing the project to move forward. It now heads to a conference committee to pound out the differences with a House version passed in June. If it becomes law, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will take charge of securing funding — which is not part of the authorization bill — and line up construction, which could take two decades.
The benefits of the project to coastal Texas — including Brazoria County — make the massive undertaking worth the time and expense that will be needed to bring it about. As Weber said, it is lives, livelihood and economics that are at stake.
