Making the decision to begin looking for a new house, one of the factors that weighed in favor of moving came through sites such as Trulia, Zillow and the Houston Area Realtors listings.
Our house was in less than ideal condition, but judging from the properties listed within a half-dozen blocks of our home in Freeport, we should be able to sell it and make a decent-enough profit over what we owed to comfortably afford the next one. When fielding offers in early February, our research proved true. Our neglected little hovel would fetch a tidy sum from an “as-is” buyer.
Unfortunately, the pandemic arrived before the closing paper and that sum became less tidy and we had to settle for about 15 percent less than the original offer. By then, already settled into our new home, we took the best available lower offer and got on with life.
The same day we closed on the sale, the notice on the value of the Freeport house arrived in the forwarded mail from the Brazoria County Appraisal District. Our old house, with a falling-down porch, holes in the siding and a garage whose frame would provide little wind resistance, had increased in taxable value by more than 30 percent.
Thankfully we weren’t still in that house, because it floored us, and the floor wouldn’t have stood up to my dead weight hitting it.
Going back to late last year when we started our new-home search, though, demonstrates the cock-eyed fashion Texas property owners view their homes.
On the one hand, we get excited to see how much more valuable our houses are than they were when we bought them, whether that was a few years or a few decades past. Those five- and six-figure gains in sales value provide equity for improvements or a nest egg to use in retirement or to pass on to our children.
On the other hand is the tax bill all of that gained value brings. While a lot of people seem to believe the county’s appraisers and local governments just make up numbers to cover their spending wish lists, there is a system to it, one largely based on the realty market. If someone can sell their house for twice as much as they bought it, chances are it’s taxed at that much more than it was.
In fact, judging from the dozens of homes we looked at, the appraised value is often significantly less than they were fetching on the open market.
As a Realtor pointed out after our weekend story breaking down increases in Brazoria County, the price of homes in the county went up by about the same percentage last year as the amount of the appraisal increases. Individual properties might differ, but the average overall increases between sales and appraisal values are the same almost to the decimal.
Another point about property taxes people ignore — two things it likes to brag about are significant reasons Texas property taxes are so high.
One of those is its business-friendly environment. That policy stance has helped the state attract major corporations and new residents. However, the deals and low taxes those companies pay compared to other states have to be made up somewhere, and it’s out of the pocketbooks of the average Texans.
The other is its aversion to an income tax, which Texans feel so strongly about they passed a second constitutional amendment to reinforce the first one saying it would never happen. Since that is off-limits, governments need to rely on sales and property taxes to a great extent to meet the demands of their constituents — roads, better drainage, building new driver license bureaus, educating children and whatnot.
Texans are within their rights to complain about their tax bills, and given the state has the seventh-highest property tax bills in the country and 19th-largest tax burden in the country, they ought to be calling out politicians who campaign on low-tax promises and don’t deliver.
Where property owners should hold off, however, is in taking potshots at the appraisal officials who are setting values, not taxes. And from experience and just a bit of data, they’re not making up numbers or gouging people. Their numbers reflect the housing market that is both a benefit and a curse.
