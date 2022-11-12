Twitter, always problematic, has become an unmitigated disaster in a matter of days as billionaire Elon Musk bought the platform and removed key protections in place to reduce misinformation and fraud.
If you don’t use Twitter, you probably think you don’t care, but here’s why you should: People are making profiles, posing as official companies and world leaders, and tweeting out information that is affecting the economy.
Pre-Musk, a blue check mark next to a username on Twitter indicated that account was verified. Celebrities had them. So did global figures, media outlets and major companies. A status symbol to some, the check mark distinguished, for example, the real president of the United States from a guy in his underpants sitting in a gaming chair in his mother’s basement going for a cheap laugh, or worse, seeking to harm our country by goading a fellow world leader into war.
When Musk took over Twitter, he laid off almost half of his staff. Others, including key security and privacy executives, walked out. The change to cause the biggest outward disruption, though — blue check marks for anyone willing to pay $8 per month. So anyone can call themselves the president of the United States and buy a blue check mark that makes them look official.
What could go wrong? Well, we’re finding out.
Some of it’s comical, if you find that kind of thing funny. I don’t.
First there were a bunch of “verified” Elon Musks, which caused the owner to declare that any parody account must clearly include the word parody in the name, lest the account be suspended. With reduced staff and too many to non-declared parody accounts to chase, misinformation abounded.
A “verified” George W. Bush account lamented how much he missed killing Iraqis. An account calling itself PepsiCo. tweeted that Coca-Cola was better. “OJ Simpson” (not the real guy) confessed he really did it. A check-marked account calling itself Pope Francis encouraged faithful to purchase “indulgences” from an online store for $8 a month, prompting a response from the real Pope’s account — I think.
“My brothers in Christ, this is unseemly and sows the sin of scandal,” the Pope’s actually official account responded. “Please stop.”
Unseemly indeed.
Worse than petty jokes were imposters with real consequences. On Thursday, someone made a fake account for pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and announced “insulin is free now.”
As a result, Eli Lilly’s stock dropped more than 5 percent in morning trading Friday. It was still down more than 4 percent at close of day, the New York Times reported.
The craziness touched Freeport LNG as well. Someone identifying themselves as a trader posted on Twitter that cracked pipes would delay the company’s plan to restart liquefaction. The result: Gas futures for December delivery plunged up to 7.4 percent on Friday morning, Bloomberg reported. Then came a tweet picturing a letter, on Freeport LNG letterhead, calling the cracked pipe report false and saying restart would happen very soon.
The company issued a statement Friday afternoon:
“Freeport LNG has not made an any public statements today regarding the restart of our liquefaction facility,” spokeswoman Heather Browne said by email. “Any Tweets and/or posts on Freeport LNG branded letterhead that may have been obtained or published are reporting false information and are not legitimate, official public information from Freeport LNG.”
It seems ridiculous a little blue check mark could wreak so much havoc on global markets, but here we are.
Musk, in his short time as owner, has alienated advertisers and threatened bankruptcy for the company, sending banks with loans to Twitter scrambling. The worst, though, is that he managed to make our world already suffering from a plague of misinformation even worse.
What is the salve? Well Twitter is walking back some changes and instituting others. If the company keeps going as it is, the Federal Trade Commission and advertisers who jump ship will take care of some of the problems. Individuals leaving the platform, as some are, is a symbolic gesture, but misinformation bleeds off of that platform into the mainstream, so that won’t shield us from it either.
The best defense is a good offense. Check the sourcing on all the information you consume and share. The problems coming from Twitter right now aren’t a matter of bias or slant. They’re worse, and more dangerous.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.