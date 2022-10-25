The hiring last week of Ray Garivey to be the new police chief in Jamaica Beach exposed a serious flaw in how public employees can avoid consequences for their bad behavior.
After The Fac ts reported improper comments made by Garivey to a female reporter less than half his age in June — the second young female reporter to express concerns about his unwelcome comments toward her — Freeport City Council met in closed session to discuss the issue. With at least two black marks already in Garivey’s personnel file — a previous instance of improper communication with a woman contractor and a failed drug test — all indications were the chief’s tenure in the city was over.
Garivey turned in his retirement papers, allowing him to leave on his own terms with a respectable pension to live off. He also kept his law enforcement license, allowing him to move on to another community without much professional consequence.
That is exactly what happened when Jamaica Beach, a coastal community in Galveston County, approved hiring him as its chief Oct. 17.
Officials there, when contacted by our sister paper, the Galveston County Daily News, declined to address Garivey’s baggage, saying instead they were thrilled to have him. It’s not clear whether they were aware of his predilection for making unwelcome sexually infused comments to young women and hired him anyway or were ignorant of his documented issues in Freeport.
Regardless, they had little reason to delve very deeply beyond his resume and record in the state database since he had “retired” in Freeport and not been fired with cause.
It is reminiscent of how churches, school districts and other law enforcement agencies have allowed employees to leave of their own accord and become someone else’s problem so long as it is no longer theirs.
We do not dispute that Garivey has done some important, positive things while wearing a badge. His efforts on behalf of young children with cancer, a community rally to raise awareness about racial issues and work with the prom for special needs children all are commendable. The good press and awards he has received for that work are well-deserved.
They should not, however, overshadow or absolve him of the trauma he has inflicted upon young women who were just doing their jobs and had to deal with his improper communications. Those women are the ones who should have people lining up to hail their courage amid fears of losing their jobs for reporting it, not the man whose conduct made their courage necessary.
Garivey did not comment on any specific allegations to the Daily News, but said, “No one is perfect and I have asked for forgiveness from God and my wife. This is an amazing opportunity in a great community.”
We hope for the same of the people in Jamaica Beach he has learned his lesson and the young women there can be spared what those here were subjected to. But we cannot overlook the fact that his ability to “retire” allowed him to land on his feet four months later with few consequences for his actions.
