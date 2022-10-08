Today wraps up National Newspaper Week, and comes at a time when I have been thinking quite a bit about what really constitutes a newspaper.
The answer isn’t as simple as it was 20 — even 10 — years ago. Then, there was no question a newspaper was a thing you held in your hands and flipped through, a record of the day’s events that provided permanence and commanded attention.
Now, a newspaper can be and often is a website with an e-edition. Newspapers publish web-first, print second, if at all. The Facts publishes five days a week in print and online, and two days online-only. In other words, we don’t take weekends off. Our staff members cover events and crime seven days a week, and on the days we don’t publish a print edition, we put that news online at thefacts.com.
Because of the internet, our audience is bigger than it ever was, but if you ask people if they read the newspaper, many will say no. Most of them are wrong. They might not flip through the paper version of our product, but they definitely consume our news through links on social media and in emailed newsletters and more. Analytics and page views don’t lie.
In our industry, we serve two very different and equally important audiences, and what’s tricky for us is that in a lot of cases, those audiences do not overlap. Some of our print readers will never read us on a smartphone or desktop computer. Some of our web readers have no use for the printed product.
I believe both care about their communities, want to be informed and need a local source they can trust. So here we are, straddling two worlds with one foot firmly planted in each, the cost of doing business escalating along with the need for what we do.
The Facts is much more than a newspaper. We publish a daily newspaper, a website, a weekly free-circulation paper West of the Brazos, three regular magazine titles and a handful of e-mailed newsletters. That’s not even mentioning the magazines we print only once a year, like Winners, Holiday Handbook and Guide to Brazoria County. So really, I lead a media company, not simply a newspaper. But with the negative connotation on the word “media” — sometimes rightly earned by the national and cable news folks — I’m hesitant to use that word either.
Even so, a printed newspaper still denotes status. “We made the newspaper,” I hear parents, student athletes and civic group reps say all the time. Does it mean the same to have made the newspaper’s website?
It’s a quandary for sure, trying to balance two disparate constituencies, but the work we do is worth it. As we forge a path forward and our industry continues to evolve, we abide by core principles that remain unchanged.
Harry Hartman, publisher of the Gettysburg Times in Pennsylvania, reflected on National Newspaper Week with something that sums up my feelings well.
“We serve as community cheerleader, as well as community watchdog. We are a window into the community. We want your feedback, whether positive or negative. We know we are doing our jobs if we hear from you, our friends, neighbors and subscribers. We are not asking you to bake us cookies (although those who bring us baked goods are welcome to continue to do so). The best way to help us celebrate National Newspaper Week is to continue to support your local newspaper.”
Ditto, Mr. Hartman.
Thank you to our loyal readers online and in print. We will do our best to serve you all.
