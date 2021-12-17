Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.