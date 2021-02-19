THE LINE
Have y ou ever stood in a line to get shot? Not shot, as in a bullet, but by a needle?
I am standing here awaiting my COVID-19 vaccination, along with a lot of others. Despite all the horror stories we have heard and viewing TV pictures of long lines of desperate people trying to get vaccinated, this time it appears to be going well. Not like my other attempts.
I first heard that Phase 1A qualifiers would be vaccinated. That group consisted of firefighters, cops and EMS workers, so I donned a hazmat suit and stood in line, but they discovered my fire extinguisher was a can of WD-40. Nurses were included, so I got all dressed up in a white apron, Red Cross cap and carried a bedpan. How was I to know nurses don’t wear high heels at work? My police uniform was defunded.
People have been trying all sorts of ways to game the system, and health authorities have been on the alert to screen out the culprits. I discovered this when I called the Health Department and tried to make an appointment. I tried several (543) times with no luck. After a week of trying, I finally got a voice.
“Press 1 if you want an appointment and are really important, like an NBA player. Press 2 if you have discovered a cure for COVID-19. Press 3 if none of this makes sense because you only speak Spanish.” Then I got lucky and talked to a real person, but she said I sounded too tall to be Dr. Fauci.
There is also Phase 1B, and each state has its own order. In Texas, Phase 1B is for friends of the governor, friends of friends of the governor and rodeo clowns. I fell into Phase Z, right behind Guantanamo ISIS assassins.
Gov. Greg Abbott promised everyone in the state could get a vaccination immediately. Then it was discovered Texas had no vaccines. Eventually the doses arrived — both of them. I found a supply from the Wuhan, China Pharmaceutical Factory & Bat Cage Cleaning Plant.
True story: Because minorities were particularly hard-hit, Dallas County officials planned to ensure certain ZIP codes and communities of color received priority. State health officials objected and threatened to reduce the number of vaccines it gave the county. Dallas dropped the plan.
Texas’ latest plan is for three mega-sites to administer the vaccine in Houston, Dallas and Arlington. So in the 268,820 square miles of Texas, two of the sites will be within a few miles of each other. Tough luck, El Paso.
I finally got an appointment to get my first shot. No problem, except that they kept using the same needle. After being vaccinated, they gave me a nine-page fact sheet in both English and Spanish, including what is the virus, who to sue and side effects: “You may suffer from leg cramps due to standing in line for six hours.”
And this actual warning: “Please arrive 15 minutes before your designated appointment time. If you arrive before your appointment time, you may be asked to leave and return at your appointed time.” Huh? I am supposed to arrive 15 minutes before my designated appointment time, but if I arrive before my designated appointment time, I may be asked to leave. Does that make any sense?
Whoever wrote up this fact sheet must be the same person who said 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by New Year’s Day — and Mexico would pay for it.
The first shot, heard ’round the room — I scream a lot — had to be followed by a second four weeks later. Maybe six weeks. Rumor has it there is a vaccine shortage. I finally got a second dose and was handed another bunch of info, this one only five pages (both sides). “Notice of Privacy Practices.” It is long and opaque about privacy laws. I think my health department has more lawyers than doctors.
In any event, I am now safe. I can go to bars and restaurants, tattoo parlors and destruction derbies without getting sick. But I still should stay 6 feet apart from other humans, lest they come down with my vaccination. I still need to wear a mask, although that is hard to do while smoking a cigar. My only other problem is what to do with this pair of high heels.
