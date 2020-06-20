Most Americans outside Texas likely knew little of Juneteenth until recent years, even though it was a significant event in both African American and the nation’s history.
It refers to June 19, 1865, the day the last slaves in the former Confederacy learned of the Emancipation Proclamation issued two years earlier when Union Gen. Gordon Granger announced it in Galveston.
A largely ignored movement to make Juneteenth a national holiday gained vibrancy this year as America awakened to the racial injustice that flows in the cultural undercurrent of America. Several states in recent weeks have granted Juneteenth a holiday, and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he will push legislation to make it a national holiday.
The political push to make it a paid day off for everyone and whether Juneteenth should be a well-known facet of U.S. history should be separate discussions.
More people should know of Juneteenth and other significant events of the Black experience in America, history buried by white leaders determining what people learned in public schools, coupled with a lack of interest.
Designating Juneteenth as a national holiday achieves little in promoting and celebrating that history. Happening just three weeks or so after Memorial Day, it wouldn’t be long before it just became another paid day off work without any real meaning.
Think about Memorial Day: How many people know it was created to honor the World War I armistice, and how many people turn up to honor the sacrifices of fallen soldiers?
Instead of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation could be used to more broadly tell about how slavery ended on our soil and the heroes who made it possible. Combined with Martin Luther King Day in January, Americans would be afforded two separate eras of Blacks overcoming bondage — one literal, the other through institutional oppression.
The achievements of Black Americans and the pains they endured to enjoy freedoms others take for granted deserve a more prominent place in the telling of our nation’s story. It should be shared as part of American history, delivered in the same breath as the achievements of prominent whites and milestones on the path to the greatest nation in the world.
Juneteenth is just one part of that narrative, and its significance deserves more than to be lost in it becoming just another day off.
