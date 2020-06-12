‘It’s not for looks. We’re willing to die,” J.P. Campbell, armed with a shotgun, said as he and other similarly armed men staged a protest against COVID-19 restrictions outside a tattoo parlor in Shepherd, north of Houston.
Texans have been willing to die for all sorts of things over the years, but willing to die to uphold your God-given right to go unmasked into a tattoo parlor in a small East Texas town hits me as overkill.
Moving on, two of the top Facebook posts, accusing Democratic backer George Soros of financing rioters, were from Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. “I have no doubt in my mind that George Soros is funding these so-called ‘spontaneous’ protests,” Miller wrote in one of the posts. “Soros is pure evil and is hell-bent on destroying our country!”
Yes, it’s time once again to see what Texans are saying and what others are saying about us.
Mission improbable: Did you know the Alamo is a swath? On May 31, The New York Times Magazine published an in-depth feature about the San Antonio Food Bank which claimed “San Antonio is the economic heart of a swath of south-central Texas called the Alamo….”
“One riot. One Ranger.”: For those of you who just arrived from Pittsburgh, the phrase was coined in 1896 by Ranger Capt. William “Bill” McDonald in Dallas, where he had been sent to prevent an illegal heavyweight prize fight. The Dallas mayor met McDonald’s train and asked where the other Rangers were. McDonald replied, “Hell, ain’t I enough? There’s only one prize fight!” The term, “One riot. One Ranger,” became a part of Texans’ folklore, and was inscribed at the base of a Ranger statue in the lobby at Love Field. It was recently removed after a book by Doug J. Swanson, “Cult of Glory,” depicts the Rangers in less than glorious colors. Swanson lives in Pittsburgh.
“All things being equal, if we do nothing, they would go to Texas.” — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on why New York offered such generous incentives ($1.5 billion) to land one of Amazon’s new headquarters.
“I feel like I’m a Texan,” said Patrick Motoko, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo. “I have a vision of life so I can see now I am fitting in here.” — Motoko, an Amarillo resident, after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered no more refugees be allowed to come to Texas.
News report: “College football’s national signing day was more than a week away, but P.J. Fleck, the coach at Minnesota, glad-handed his way through 10 Texas high schools.” Minnesota?
“Bond reflected that good Americans were fine people and that most of them seemed to come from Texas.” — Ian Fleming in “Casino Royale.”
“But for the European Union, the loss of Britain is a significant defeat. It represents a loss of size, reach, momentum and permanence, comparable to Texas deciding to break away from the United States.” — The New York Times, Jan. 29.
This from the Copano Bay Press about the 1879 yellow fever epidemic: “Now Texas towns declared quarantines against Houston and Galveston, as well as other places down the coast. The old shotgun quarantine method went into effect. The San Francisco Bulletin summed it up well: ‘They have established shotgun quarantine against Yellow Jack in Texas. Texas is nothing if not strong — and, in the matter of shooting, accurate.’”
“If I owned Texas and hell, I would rent Texas and live in hell.” That famed quote came from Gen. Philip Henry Sheridan. He later explained, “In all my life, gentlemen, I will never forget my first visit to the State of Texas. I had been bumped over its sterile plains for a week in an ambulance. I was tired, dusty and worn out. When I reached my destination (Galveston), I found some people there who wanted me to talk and be received and all that sort of thing, before I had a chance to get the sand out of my eyes and ears. One fellow was persistent. He asked me with pure American curiosity what I thought of Texas. In a moment of worry and annoyance I said if I owned hell and Texas, I would live in the former and rent out the latter. The fellow who asked me the question proved to be a reporter. The next day, what I had said was in print and I never could stop it.”
