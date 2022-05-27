ACCLAIM
Not everyone who walks across the stage this month will be a straight-A student. Many are just average, some are below average and some spent the last few days wondering if they had wasted money on their cap and gown, uncertain there would be a diploma for them.
But they all made it, overcoming personal hardships, teen angst and modern circumstances the adults far removed from school halls fail to understand. And from the straight-A valedictorian who already is halfway through college to the D student who struggled by working hard enough to scrape by, all deserve our applause for their achievement.
This week and next, we are highlighting some noteworthy seniors in a series of profiles on our front page. They are not all stellar students, but they are young adults who have interesting stories of achievement, adversity and service to our community.
Those new graduates, like the nominees for scholarships we awarded in cooperation with the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation, who will be part of a special section included in your Weekend Edition of The Facts, should make us proud of their spirit and tenacity. Long before these young adults were handed a diploma, they saw to it to make a difference in the lives of people around them and the places where they live.
Congratulations to all of them. We are excited to see what you can accomplish.
A SHAME
Leave those flags alone
With a city that’s more than 100 years old and has been developed in fits and starts over that time, not to mention upgrades as technologies improve, no one should be surprised if a utility line doesn’t quite align with where it appears on a map. Even devices that can penetrate the ground to find water lines and cables have been known to be occasionally imperfect.
How all of that, combined with installations and improvements being made on a mass scale, conflates into the spate of severed lines in Angleton is understandably frustrating for residents. Crews should do better at ensuring where they dig will not interfere with things already underground — like gas lines, the striking of which seems quite common these days.
All the preparation in the world doesn’t do much good, though, when residents remove those little colored flags placed on their lawns to show workers what lies beneath.
“What I’ve also seen is people removing flags from their yard,” Mayor Jason Perez said. “When I saw the person removing the marker I approached them and asked them. They said they didn’t want them in their yard and pulled the markers up. But when the company comes through, they don’t see them.”
Whether through ignorance or indifference, removing those flags is potentially dangerous to the property owner and their neighbors, not to mention the workers who are right on top of a gas line they don’t know is there.
Leave the flags alone — they are there for a purpose.
A SHAME
Beto didn’t help
The anger shown by Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke during a press conference in Uvalde after the slaughter of 19 children and two adults in an elementary school there is understandable. His choice of location and timing is not.
O’Rourke and the rest of Texas have been through a half-dozen mass public shootings during Gov. Greg Abbott’s 7 1/2 years in office, including the racist rampage in O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso. After that shooting, like the ones at Santa Fe High School and the church in Sutherland Springs, Abbott vowed real answers.
If he and other state leaders haven’t delivered them, it is an argument for political rallies, campaign ads and election debates. A roomful of crying parents who just lost their 10-year-old child less than 24 hours earlier is not.
At minimum, O’Rourke’s decision to confront Abbott at the press conference can be written off as political grandstanding instead of a serious call to action. At worst, he unnecessarily added to the hurt of a devastated community.
