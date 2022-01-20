GOP elections objectors will be seen as traitors
147 Republican members of Congress voted against certifying the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States. Their vote places them in the same category with the traitor Robert E. Lee, who attempted to destroy the creation of our Founding Fathers.
